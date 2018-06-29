Planters Cheez Balls Are Coming Back: Here Are 7 Other Foods We Want To Eat Again

It’s the comeback year for nostalgic junk food.

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO)’s Surge reemerged after a 15-year shelving, General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) said it would try to resurrect its fruit-shaped Trix, and now Planters is bringing back its Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls.

Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls will be available on Amazon and Walmart.com as of July 1, with more stores offering the snacks in the coming months.

You craved, I listened. #CheezBalls are back July 1 at select stores and online! Get ‘em while they’re… cheezy. https://t.co/mk5iY4lr03 – Mr. #SayCheezBalls pic.twitter.com/7nw7qhCFdh — Mr Peanut (@MrPeanut) June 26, 2018

Here are seven other snacks we just can’t shake our cravings for.

PB Crisps

To start, Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC)’s Planters can reach a little deeper into its time capsule and revive PB Crisps. The widely preferred Nutter Butter alternative was so loved that at least six different petitions are calling for its revival.

3D Doritos

After a short life in the early 2000’s, these cheesy cloud bites were wrenched from the shelves. Desperate fans started a Change.org petition a few years back, and PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP)’s Doritos waved off other futile Twitter campaigns saying the snack was “currently off enjoying retirement.”

Image credit: Doritos 3D Facebook page

Kinder Surprise

This one’s for the FDA: Give us back our Kinder Eggs!

Technically, they were never really taken from our largely millennial staff; the toy-stuffed chocolate eggs have been banned in the U.S. since the 1970s (a “choking hazard,” they say). But those of us exposed — legally in international travel! — to the remarkably detailed prizes of Wonder Ball’s superior yen to rediscover the rest of the world’s joy.

Image credit: Tiia Monto, from Wikimedia Commons

Coca-Cola With Lime

You put the lime in the Coke, you nut!

Yeah, we know that’s not how the song goes. But if Coke brings back the beverage, we’ll feel less weird still humming that mondegreen.

Image credit: E4024, Wikimedia Commons

Dunkaroos

Betty Crocker’s Dunkaroos were surrogate cookies from America’s surrogate Grandma. The General Mills frosting dippers were discontinued in the U.S. in 2012 but are still importable from Canada.

Image credit: Amazon

Altoid Tangerine Sours

For those of us with palates too delicate for the potent punch of traditional Altoids, these tangy alternatives were delightful. We let them go back in 2008.

Image credit: Amazon

Heinz EZ Squirt

Ew, of course not for consumption. This green ketchup — a substance curiously redolent of non-toxic paint — gave us rare and tacit parental permission to play with our food.

