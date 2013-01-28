What is the basis of any relationship?

Trust.

How much do you want to engage somebody if you have little to no trust in that individual or institution? Obviously not much. A healthy society is one in which trust is pervasive. The premise and foundation of trust within our relationships allows for the free flow of information, capital, and goods. Everybody benefits.

Regrettably, our nation has an enormous trust deficit currently. Why so? Once violated, trust does not easily or quickly return or regenerate. Although many within positions of leadership in our nation would like to present the rebound in our markets and our economy as indicative of a return to a healthy nation, they are FOOLS if they truly believe that. Why so?

When it comes to the basic principle of trust, most in our nation display the “once, twice, thrice times burned, four, five, six times shy.” Only 1 in 5 trust our banks today down from 1 in 2 a mere 5 to 6 years ago. (to be fair, I am going to define banks as the major money center banks). How about our media and Congressional representatives? A similar 1 in 5 trust our media but only about 1 in 8 people trust our Congressional representatives.