11th Benzinga Fintech Deal Day & Awards Returns To NYC, November 10: Award Applications Now Open

Benzinga is bringing its Fintech Deal Day & Awards back to New York City this fall, with the 2025 edition set to take place on Monday, November 10 at Convene Brookfield Place, right in the heart of Manhattan's financial district.

The event will unite innovators, investors, executives and dealmakers from across the fintech ecosystem for a full day of networking, panel discussions, capital conversations—and a celebration of the most forward-thinking companies in the industry.

Now in its 11th year, the Benzinga Fintech Awards have become a benchmark for identifying companies that are reshaping how people interact with financial services—from retail investing apps to institutional tools to executive leadership driving real change.

"The Benzinga Fintech Awards were created to spotlight real innovation—companies solving problems that matter," said Patrick Lane, executive vice president at Benzinga. "We continue to focus on platforms and people driving efficiency, transparency, and accessibility in financial services."

Key Dates And Deadlines

Nominations Open: April 16, 2025 (free for 24 hours)

April 16, 2025 (free for 24 hours) Application fee increases: April 17 – $97 June 15 – $147 July 15 – $197 August 15 – $247

Applications close: Oct. 1, 2025

Oct. 1, 2025 Judging begins: Oct. 2, 2025

Oct. 2, 2025 Finalists announced: Oct. 16, 2025

Oct. 16, 2025 Winners announced: Live at the event on Nov. 10, 2025

How Winners Are Chosen

Nominations are evaluated by a panel of fintech veterans, Benzinga editorial staff, and industry leaders. The review process centers on four pillars: innovation, functionality, impact and for individual categories, leadership.

Event Logistics

Time: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM ET (Sponsor load-in at 7:00 AM)

10:00 AM – 7:00 PM ET (Sponsor load-in at 7:00 AM) Suggested travel dates: Arrive Sunday, November 9; depart Tuesday, November 11

Arrive Sunday, November 9; depart Tuesday, November 11 Location: Convene Brookfield Place, 225 Liberty Street, NYC

Ready To Apply?

Companies can submit their nominations now at:

https://benzinga.swoogo.com/fintechdealdayawardsnomination/begin

For questions about the competition or sponsorship opportunities, contact: events@benzinga.com