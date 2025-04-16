11th Benzinga Fintech Deal Day & Awards Returns To NYC, November 10: Award Applications Now Open

Zinger Key Points
- Benzinga’s Fintech Deal Day & Awards returns to NYC on November 10, 2025.
- Applications are open now, with free submissions available for 24 hours starting April 16. Finalists will be announced Oct. 16.
Benzinga is bringing its Fintech Deal Day & Awards back to New York City this fall, with the 2025 edition set to take place on Monday, November 10 at Convene Brookfield Place, right in the heart of Manhattan's financial district.
The event will unite innovators, investors, executives and dealmakers from across the fintech ecosystem for a full day of networking, panel discussions, capital conversations—and a celebration of the most forward-thinking companies in the industry.
Now in its 11th year, the Benzinga Fintech Awards have become a benchmark for identifying companies that are reshaping how people interact with financial services—from retail investing apps to institutional tools to executive leadership driving real change.
"The Benzinga Fintech Awards were created to spotlight real innovation—companies solving problems that matter," said Patrick Lane, executive vice president at Benzinga. "We continue to focus on platforms and people driving efficiency, transparency, and accessibility in financial services."
Key Dates And Deadlines
- Nominations Open: April 16, 2025 (free for 24 hours)
- Application fee increases:
- April 17 – $97
- June 15 – $147
- July 15 – $197
- August 15 – $247
- Applications close: Oct. 1, 2025
- Judging begins: Oct. 2, 2025
- Finalists announced: Oct. 16, 2025
- Winners announced: Live at the event on Nov. 10, 2025
How Winners Are Chosen
Nominations are evaluated by a panel of fintech veterans, Benzinga editorial staff, and industry leaders. The review process centers on four pillars: innovation, functionality, impact and for individual categories, leadership.
Event Logistics
- Time: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM ET (Sponsor load-in at 7:00 AM)
- Suggested travel dates: Arrive Sunday, November 9; depart Tuesday, November 11
- Location: Convene Brookfield Place, 225 Liberty Street, NYC
Ready To Apply?
Companies can submit their nominations now at:
https://benzinga.swoogo.com/fintechdealdayawardsnomination/begin
For questions about the competition or sponsorship opportunities, contact: events@benzinga.com
