April 16, 2025 2:29 PM 2 min read

11th Benzinga Fintech Deal Day & Awards Returns To NYC, November 10: Award Applications Now Open

by Javier Hasse Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Benzinga is bringing its Fintech Deal Day & Awards back to New York City this fall, with the 2025 edition set to take place on Monday, November 10 at Convene Brookfield Place, right in the heart of Manhattan's financial district.

The event will unite innovators, investors, executives and dealmakers from across the fintech ecosystem for a full day of networking, panel discussions, capital conversations—and a celebration of the most forward-thinking companies in the industry.

Now in its 11th year, the Benzinga Fintech Awards have become a benchmark for identifying companies that are reshaping how people interact with financial services—from retail investing apps to institutional tools to executive leadership driving real change.

"The Benzinga Fintech Awards were created to spotlight real innovation—companies solving problems that matter," said Patrick Lane, executive vice president at Benzinga. "We continue to focus on platforms and people driving efficiency, transparency, and accessibility in financial services."

Key Dates And Deadlines

  • Nominations Open: April 16, 2025 (free for 24 hours)
  • Application fee increases:
    • April 17 – $97
    • June 15 – $147
    • July 15 – $197
    • August 15 – $247
  • Applications close: Oct. 1, 2025
  • Judging begins: Oct. 2, 2025
  • Finalists announced: Oct. 16, 2025
  • Winners announced: Live at the event on Nov. 10, 2025

How Winners Are Chosen

Nominations are evaluated by a panel of fintech veterans, Benzinga editorial staff, and industry leaders. The review process centers on four pillars: innovation, functionality, impact and for individual categories, leadership.

Event Logistics

  • Time: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM ET (Sponsor load-in at 7:00 AM)
  • Suggested travel dates: Arrive Sunday, November 9; depart Tuesday, November 11
  • Location: Convene Brookfield Place, 225 Liberty Street, NYC

Ready To Apply?

Companies can submit their nominations now at:
https://benzinga.swoogo.com/fintechdealdayawardsnomination/begin

For questions about the competition or sponsorship opportunities, contact: events@benzinga.com

Got Questions? Ask
Which fintech companies are likely to emerge as winners?
How will the fintech ecosystem shift post-awards?
Which innovative platforms could attract more investors?
What impact will networking events have on fintech growth?
Which retail investing apps stand to gain from recognition?
How might institutional tools evolve after the event?
Who are the key players to watch in fintech innovation?
What potential does fintech investment have in 2026?
Which emerging technologies in fintech could disrupt markets?
How might capital conversations influence funding trends?
Powered By

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
FintechEventsFinTech Deal DayFintech Deal Day & Awards
fintech-banner
Fintech Focus Newsletter
Your update on what's going on in the Fintech space. Keep up-to-date with news, valuations, mergers, funding, and events. Sign up today!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved