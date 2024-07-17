EXCLUSIVE: La Rosa Reports 15% Growth in Q2 Transaction Volume

Loading... Loading...

La Rosa Holdings Corp. LRHC, a player in the real estate sector, announced a 15% rise in transaction volume for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter.

The total transaction value was a substantial 21% increase, nearly hitting $110 million.

Joe La Rosa, CEO of the Company, expressed his excitement over the growth figures, attributing it to strategic initiatives and the hard work of their team.

Last month, the company welcomed a significant number of new agents, which contributed to the increased transaction volume.

“In our view, our model revolutionizes existing revenue share structures in the real estate industry by enabling agents to earn revenue immediately without restrictions. We believe that it is transparent, easy to understand, and highly agent-centric, offering unparalleled opportunities for agents to thrive and succeed in the competitive real estate market,” said Joe La Rosa.

The CEO highlighted that the nearly $110 million in transaction value showcases the strength of their business model.

La Rosa is confident that the second quarter revenue will grow significantly year-over-year.

The company remains focused on leveraging technology and expanding services to meet client needs. La Rosa expressed optimism about achieving even greater milestones.

Price Action: LRHC shares closed higher by 1.95% at $1.57 on Tuesday.

