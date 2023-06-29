Revolut Launches Robo-Advisor In The US, Expanding 'Super App' Offerings

Fintech company Revolut has launched a robo-advisor service in the United States, further expanding its suite of services within its “super app.“

The move enables U.S. investors to leverage Revolut’s automated investment platform for managing their portfolios. The robo-advisor feature provides users with access to a range of investment options and automated portfolio management tools.

Revolut’s decision to introduce the robo-advisor in the U.S. demonstrates its commitment to providing comprehensive financial services to its American user base, the company said. The expansion comes as Revolut continues to enhance its app, aiming to offer a wide array of financial solutions within a single platform.

The launch of the robo-advisor is part of Revolut’s broader strategy to position itself as a holistic financial platform, catering to various investment needs. With the robo-advisor, users can benefit from automated portfolio allocation, rebalancing and personalized investment recommendations based on their risk profiles.

Revolut’s move into the U.S. robo-advisor market comes at a time when digital investment platforms are gaining significant popularity, offering users a convenient and accessible way to invest. By leveraging technology and data-driven algorithms, Revolut aims to provide a user-friendly and efficient investment experience to its customers.

As Revolut enters the robo-advisor market in the U.S., it faces competition from established players like Charles Schwab SCHW, as well as popular trading and fintech platforms like Robinhood HOOD, SoFi Technologies Inc. SOFI Betterment, Acorns and Wealthfront.

Photo courtesy of Revolut.