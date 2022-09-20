How Ampli Fi Is Changing The Game For Small Businesses and Equipment Resellers With Advanced Tech Solutions

This is the third installment of Benzinga's Fintech& series with FinTech Sandbox and its Boston Fintech Week, Sept. 27-29. To read the first and second installments, click here.

Anyone who runs a small company knows it can be challenging to access capital to grow your business. Luckily, in 2022, there are companies like Ampli-Fi.io that make it easier for equipment sellers and small businesses that rely on equipment to achieve success.

All types of businesses require equipment; construction, medical companies, and the manufacturing industry all need equipment to operate. Ampli-fi offers custom digital finance solutions to equipment sellers that allow them to provide a seamless experience to their buyers.

Financing equipment for business is very outdated, and much more burdensome than shopping on Amazon or at Walmart for consumers. A significant amount is still completed with printed applications, faxes and emails. By delivering innovative technology, Ampli-Fi takes the pain out of a frustrating and unreliable process.

Ampli-Fi streamlines the sellers’ process, helping them to shorten sales cycles, improve conversion rates and close more sales, quicker. Their buyers move through the process faster, with an increased chance to get the capital they need. Customers that get equipment sooner and with less hassle are happy customers that are less likely to leave and more likely to return.

Ampli-Fi CEO, Jake Cutler says, “We’re helping underserved SMEs, often ignored by traditional lenders, with a better way to offer capital. We match their buyers with the right capital solution the first time, saving hours of frustration on all sides and ensuring all sides can focus on what’s really important to them. Running their business.”

Added features help equipment sellers track pipeline activity and access better forecasting models.

“Created with sales managers in mind, leadership can monitor sales activity, deal stage, customer & team analytics in a real-time dashboard.” According to the company’s website, “Innovative forecasting helps sales managers know where they stand for the month and provides focus on the opportunities to close for the month / quarter.”

