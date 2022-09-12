Benzinga is hosting a two-day event at New York City’s Pier Sixty, during Dec. 7-8, 2022.

The likes of Kevin O’Leary and Anthony Scaramucci, as well as leaders at DriveWealth, Prime Trust, Synctera, and beyond, will talk about controversial topics, perspectives on opportunities, and threats in fintech, as well as share insight into how they’re monetizing on disruptive trends.

Ahead of this, Benzinga will periodically publish articles on those it sees are making big impacts. Today’s chat is with Phillip Aubrey, founder and CEO of Yunit.co.

The following text was edited for clarity and concision.

Q: Hey Phillip, nice to meet you. Want to kick it off with an introduction?

Aubrey: I've been an entrepreneur since I was about 13 years old.

I created my first company, a tutoring marketplace, and hired college students from USC and UCLA to tutor K-12. I fell in love with the process and ran that company through high school.

Then, I decided to go to an entrepreneur school, Babson College. There, I studied finance and entrepreneurship and, even, was one of 16 students who got about $2.2 million to manage on behalf of the college endowment.

After undergrad, I went directly into private equity where I invested in secondary deals on a quant investing team.

What happened after, then?

I quit and accepted a venture capital job at Initialized Capital started by a man named Garry Tan and Alexis Ohanian, the founder of Reddit. While working there, I invested in startups and got to report directly to the bosses at the firm.

Through this, I had the opportunity to understand how these firms were built, what separates a good founder from a bad founder, and so on.

After that, I realized that the only way for me to create the world that I want to see is for me to go out and build it. I immediately got to building Yunit.

Can you explain what Yunit is and how it's different from other solutions that exist?

We recognize that people want to invest and more importantly, they have no idea where to get started. In addition to that, we realized that people do not typically trust random social media influencers or Wall Street.

Instead, people tend to lean on the trust that comes from being a part of a community. The perfect example that people ignore is that minorities in this country trust each other.

For instance, I am a six-foot-three black man. When I go to a new city, I don't search online: "Where do I go and get my haircut?" Instead, I reach out to some black person in that neighborhood and say: “Hey, where can I get a haircut?”

It’s about understanding that trust, and your network, is extremely important.

So, if you were to break it down further, what is Yunit delivering?

It’s about allowing people to invest together in a very safe and transparent fashion. Hence, investment clubs.

We're combining information and action into one single location where you can act on the information you're receiving with one click of a button, directly from a group chat.

Prior, Yunit was a savings app, right? What was the biggest reason for pivoting?

Yeah, the first product was a group savings app. We realized that after people crossed $800 of savings, they started to talk amongst each other about how they can grow that.

What we started to recognize is that people were like: “Hey, we've got our money stashed away. Now, we want to learn and make this money grow.”

They were asking for an investing app.

Are you technically savvy? Did you have to hire engineers?

I am non-technical. I hired my first engineer right after coming up with this idea. He is the person that handled the technical components. Soon after, I hired other engineers to support him.

Are you self-funded?

We are backed through Y Combinator, one of the country's top accelerators, and then raised the money from other venture capitalists as well.

How do you pace yourself and not get distracted by the noise?

It is a balancing act. It's very easy to get distracted by what competitors are doing.

If I am trying to come up with a process for how to stay focused, I am talking to users and, then, ranking their feedback. If you have a few thousand people using your app, you're going to run into some complaining about the same issue.

The more people that complain about an issue increases their priority.

When you’re trying to launch, what are some of the biggest obstacles?

Because we are dealing with people's real money and assets, we are under the scrutiny of the SEC. That is probably the biggest hurdle to launching.

What are some of the biggest trends you’re seeing right now and how do they impact the way you are building?

One of the biggest trends that we are focused on right now is that people do not trust larger institutions and, as a result, prefer to take action with the people they know, love, and trust.

Having that ability for communities to come together and prioritize what they're going to do and take action in a very seamless way.

Looking back at the meme stock craze of 2021, and the impact r/wallstreetbets had, how can Yunit do a better job of allowing participants to better transmit new information and act on it?

It wasn't a seamless process at all, back then. That process required individuals to go to their brokerage accounts and individually make a trade. They had to hope that everyone else was doing that same thing.

We are making that process a lot more streamlined.

At its core, we understand that investment clubs exist and communities prefer to come together. We're adding technology and security to make sure everyone is safe in that process.

How do you penetrate your target market?

I think the key thing to focus on is increasing word of mouth. At the end of the day, over 80% of fintech apps are downloaded directly through a personal recommendation.

When you’re looking out to the future, where do you see your efforts focused?

What we are trying to build is essentially a network around finances.

I think the next level to that is finding what other financial products will the community benefit from. Can we introduce you to the process of getting a mortgage? Or, do we help build your credit and provide a tool that will automatically help you boost your credit score?

Essentially, what we're going to be trying to do is layer other financial products based on the needs of users. We're starting with the biggest need which is investing.

After that, we are trying to reduce that pain by paying attention to the feedback we're getting.

Talk to me a bit about financial product monetization.

We're focused on creating a product that people love. I think monetization is a lot easier after you are confident that people love your product. The biggest milestone right now is getting 100,000 users to love the app.

Anything else to add?

We are building investment clubs that are safe and easy for people to participate in. I say investment clubs because that is the language that people can naturally understand.

We're bringing those investment clubs directly to your phone. With one click of a button, you have safety and you can participate with everyone else in the club.

How do people join groups quickly?

You have an invite link that anybody can use to join a group. So very similar to Discord or a Salesforce Inc-owned CRM Slack model.

Photo courtesy: Yunit