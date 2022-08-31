👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- Genesis, Galaxy to start a fund
- Moomoo, Futubull grow by 20%
- ComplySci intros an Apex feed
- SolidusX celebrating FX broker
- Binance donating for education
- FTX’s SBF visited White House
- ASIC on crypto reconsideration
- LPA, OpenRisk are teaming up
- Coinbase et al are under scope COIN
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- StepFunction added $5M seed
- Prometheum adds $15M round
- Railsr adds a Mastercard chair
- Ex-JPM CIO now RanqX chair JPM
- Solid is adding $63M in funding
- Bybit & Circle are partnered up
- Caju Benefícios secures $25M
- Solid banking $63M for fintech
- Consumer Genius adding offer
- Sei Labs added $5M in funding
- Duplo taps $4.3M for payments
- Luabase raises $4.5M for data
- Fintech Justhome raises round
- Private Markets Alpha now live
- EarlySalary is closing on raise
- Pragma launching algo system
- CellPoint, Cybersource partner
- Equipifi to be in a FIS program
- Klarna losses have quadrupled
- Flare and Lena are teaming up
- FX HedgePool adds $8M raise
- Clear Capital is adding solution
👉 Interesting Reads:
- Crypto’s real value was not $3t
- BlockFi CEO – 3AC liquidation
- Yes, sanctions on Russia work
- Housing market demand drops
- DC alleging Saylor evaded tax
- Germany to have plenty of gas
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Fintech
Fintech Focus Newsletter
Your update on what’s going on in the Fintech space. Keep up-to-date with news, valuations, mergers, funding, and events. Sign up today!