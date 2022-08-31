ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For September 1, 2022

by Renato Capelj, Benzinga Staff Writer 
August 31, 2022 6:29 PM | 1 min read

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • StepFunction added $5M seed
  • Prometheum adds $15M round
  • Railsr adds a Mastercard chair
  • Ex-JPM CIO now RanqX chair JPM
  • Solid is adding $63M in funding
  • Bybit & Circle are partnered up
  • Caju Benefícios secures $25M
  • Solid banking $63M for fintech
  • Consumer Genius adding offer
  • Sei Labs added $5M in funding
  • Duplo taps $4.3M for payments
  • Luabase raises $4.5M for data
  • Fintech Justhome raises round
  • Private Markets Alpha now live
  • EarlySalary is closing on raise
  • Pragma launching algo system
  • CellPoint, Cybersource partner
  • Equipifi to be in a FIS program
  • Klarna losses have quadrupled
  • Flare and Lena are teaming up
  • FX HedgePool adds $8M raise
  • Clear Capital is adding solution

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • Crypto’s real value was not $3t
  • BlockFi CEO – 3AC liquidation
  • Yes, sanctions on Russia work
  • Housing market demand drops
  • DC alleging Saylor evaded tax
  • Germany to have plenty of gas

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Fintech
Fintech Focus Newsletter

Your update on what’s going on in the Fintech space. Keep up-to-date with news, valuations, mergers, funding, and events. Sign up today!