Top News In Fintech And Beyond For August 30, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- Abu Dhabi launches DLT offers
- SBF: FTX to not buy out Huobi
- Voyager extended bid deadline
- Volofinance launching new app
- CoinDCX is building ecosystem
- Coinbase adds nano ETH offer COIN
- Floating Point adds new leader
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- Anchor is joining Y Combinator
- Grey is securing $2M to expand
- CIBC intros same-day pick-ups
- Blik eyes internationally growth
- Truist launching a robot-advisor TFC
- Visa tokens are taking on cards
- Afterpay ends Westpac relation
- Revolut appointed Raymond Ng
- Limit Break raises $200M funds
- SEC seeks info from Grayscale
- Lightnet raising for remittances
- Tether pushes timeline on audit
- Sygno a part of FIS accelerator
- Fiserv, Rutgers-Neward partner FISV
- Brightwell unveiling surveillance
- Icici aims to launch RuPay card
- Block facing Cash App lawsuits SQ
- FIS is honing central bank tech FIS
👉 Interesting Reads:
- Apple eyes a DOJ antitrust suit AAPL
- How’s Litquidity making money
- Singapore eyeing crypto clamp
- Rents hit records again in NYC
- Air France pilots fight in cockpit AFLYY
- Taleb talked student loan debts
- EU aims to fix to power market
- Meta lets you post NFTs on FB META
- Musk loses 20 pounds on fasts TSLA
