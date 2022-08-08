Top News In Fintech And Beyond For August 8, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- NYSE taps a new head of options ICE
- CME eyeing European O/N future CME
- Robinhood’s chief of product quits HOOD
- Crypto.com deals help w/ licenses
- Kohle Capital Markets grew offers
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech
- CIBC announcing MX agreement
- Legado bought B2B bill manager
- Cronos adding a $100M program
- Treasury sanctions Tornado Cash
- Bank of London to open tech hub
- Infincept rolls out payments offer
- ACI now teamed up with Cardnet
- Aqua Global unveiled Aquila offer
- CFTC targeting PredictIt platform
- FRAMEWORK betters VC model
- Bitrue, Unicorn Ventures team up
- Visual Lease added a new leader
