Top News In Fintech And Beyond For August 5, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- Blackrock connected to Coinbase BLK
- MIH reported its July 2022 results
- CME accepted ETFs as collateral CME
- Coinbase seeking to halt lawsuits COIN
- Uniswap eyes to boost exchange
- Everest taps Bitso for transaction
- Binance, Mastercard adding card
- iCapital adds alternative offerings
- BitMEX added FX swap contracts
- CME will launch new BTC futures
- ASX post-trade DLT gets delayed
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech
- LAtitude closing on a $100M fund
- ING is trialing carbon tracking app ING
- Wirex Credit is now live in the UK
- CubiCasa announces a new offer
- UK is card fraud capital of Europe
- NBT, Teslar team on automations
- WWB announces 2023 challenge
- Affirm aims to expand its offering AFRM
- NFTs.com bought for 15,000,000
- RYSE SmartShaes started round
- Ranqx and Visa have teamed up V
- Lemon enters Brazil, eyes growth
- Peaq added MOBI VID standards
- Cashflows adds leaders to c-suite
- Roofstock has acquired RentPrep
- FreshBooks secures up to $100M
- AmEx launches a payments offer AXP
- Uphold unlocks Cardano’s staking
- Ranqx expanded Visa partnership
- Zebedee adding transfers feature
- GMO, Unstoppable partnering up
- Bifrost Loyalty offer gets released
- Tokenizing real estate with RealT
- State Farm to offer PayPal payout PYPL
- UK launching crypto asset inquiry
- Sonovate added Demica reporting
- Stackwell eyes to close racial gap
- Clearstream, Pirum eye efficiency
👉 Interesting Reads:
- Warren Buffett’s teachings on life
- 5 doomsayers: economy crashing
- Repo: The most important market
- Russia sent Griner to prison 9 yrs
- Stack Capital, Uber have teamed UBER
- Oxygen: State of crypto economy
- The good thing to do in bear mkts
- BoE seeing 13% inflation by EOY
- China has fired missiles at Taiwan
- Press works to elect Trump again
- Pimco hires former Fed vice-chair
