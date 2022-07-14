Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 15, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- DEXILON exchange started testnet
- Claira taps Citi funds for innovation
- TS Imagine strengthens leadership
- Pico procures $200M in fresh funds
- Binance.US will join a Plaid network
- Tradeteq offering secondary market
- Thomas Pluta to lead at TradeWeb
- A fight between Coinbase, Binance
- CFTC flags 34 crypto and FX desks
- Nasdaq’s Intel unit seeks to expand (NASDAQ: NDAQ)
- Northern Trust seeks to better tools (NASDAQ: NTRS)
- LCH EquityClear SA’s VaR now live
- KuCoin eyeing auto trading offering
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech
- Pomp’s recruitment firm adds $13M
- Socotra has won comparably award
- BNB Chain launched DApp platform
- CFTC’s Pham on stablecoin guides
- upSWOT, Wipro team on bank tools
- OpenSea has cut 20% of workforce
- Circle has $55.7B in USD, Treasury
- Fasset is teaming up w/ Mastercard (NYSE: MA)
- NFT finance firm Supermojo raises
- Global Primex intros VLoad platform
- Ex-Google et al workers build wallet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL)
- Adyen launches Apple’s Tap-to-Pay (NASDAQ: AAPL)
- EQ Bank seeks Flinks for bank data
- MoonPay bolsters team w/new hires
- Monneo has introduced a BaaS API
- Startups joined Mastercard program
- GreenGrowth taps Seccl AP tracker
- SEC to tailor crypto firm disclosures
- Apiture announces $29M in funding
- Pastel & Polygon started an alliance
- NFT memberships firm Hang raises
- Sumsub announces solution update
- Revolut hit 20M global users on app
- You can launch tokens w/TokenMint
👉 Interesting Reads:
