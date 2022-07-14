Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 15, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

DEXILON exchange started testnet

Claira taps Citi funds for innovation

TS Imagine strengthens leadership

Pico procures $200M in fresh funds

Binance.US will join a Plaid network

Tradeteq offering secondary market

Thomas Pluta to lead at TradeWeb

A fight between Coinbase, Binance

CFTC flags 34 crypto and FX desks

Nasdaq’s Intel unit seeks to expand (NASDAQ: NDAQ)

Northern Trust seeks to better tools (NASDAQ: NTRS)

LCH EquityClear SA’s VaR now live

KuCoin eyeing auto trading offering

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech

Pomp’s recruitment firm adds $13M

Socotra has won comparably award

BNB Chain launched DApp platform

CFTC’s Pham on stablecoin guides

upSWOT, Wipro team on bank tools

OpenSea has cut 20% of workforce

Circle has $55.7B in USD, Treasury

Fasset is teaming up w/ Mastercard (NYSE: MA)

NFT finance firm Supermojo raises

Global Primex intros VLoad platform

Ex-Google et al workers build wallet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL)

Adyen launches Apple’s Tap-to-Pay (NASDAQ: AAPL)

EQ Bank seeks Flinks for bank data

MoonPay bolsters team w/new hires

Monneo has introduced a BaaS API

Startups joined Mastercard program

GreenGrowth taps Seccl AP tracker

SEC to tailor crypto firm disclosures

Apiture announces $29M in funding

Pastel & Polygon started an alliance

NFT memberships firm Hang raises

Sumsub announces solution update

Revolut hit 20M global users on app

You can launch tokens w/TokenMint

