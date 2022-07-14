 Skip to main content

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 15, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 14, 2022 9:55pm   Comments
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • DEXILON exchange started testnet
  • Claira taps Citi funds for innovation
  • TS Imagine strengthens leadership
  • Pico procures $200M in fresh funds
  • Binance.US will join a Plaid network
  • Tradeteq offering secondary market
  • Thomas Pluta to lead at TradeWeb
  • fight between Coinbase, Binance
  • CFTC flags 34 crypto and FX desks
  • Nasdaq’s Intel unit seeks to expand (NASDAQ: NDAQ)
  • Northern Trust seeks to better tools (NASDAQ: NTRS)
  • LCH EquityClear SA’s VaR now live
  • KuCoin eyeing auto trading offering

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech

  • Pomp’s recruitment firm adds $13M
  • Socotra has won comparably award
  • BNB Chain launched DApp platform
  • CFTC’s Pham on stablecoin guides
  • upSWOT, Wipro team on bank tools
  • OpenSea has cut 20% of workforce
  • Circle has $55.7B in USD, Treasury
  • Fasset is teaming up w/ Mastercard (NYSE: MA)
  • NFT finance firm Supermojo raises
  • Global Primex intros VLoad platform
  • Ex-Google et al workers build wallet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL)
  • Adyen launches Apple’s Tap-to-Pay (NASDAQ: AAPL)
  • EQ Bank seeks Flinks for bank data
  • MoonPay bolsters team w/new hires
  • Monneo has introduced a BaaS API
  • Startups joined Mastercard program
  • GreenGrowth taps Seccl AP tracker
  • SEC to tailor crypto firm disclosures
  • Apiture announces $29M in funding
  • Pastel & Polygon started an alliance
  • NFT memberships firm Hang raises
  • Sumsub announces solution update
  • Revolut hit 20M global users on app
  • You can launch tokens w/TokenMint

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • CMS Holdings co-founder talks mkt
  • Accelerating adoption of open bank
  • US govt is digging into NFTs and IP
  • Strong dollar to hit global tech firms 
  • 8% interest rate not out of question
  • Better tick sizes improve valuations

