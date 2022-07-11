Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 12, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- BUX rebranded derivatives platform
- Blockchain.com reveals $270M loss
- BitMEX improving a new mobile app
- Voyager issues crypto, USD updates
- TradeStation adds new crypto coins
- Honye taps Exante white label offer
- FTX’s 2022 to make or break legacy
- CoinFlex is looking to recover $84M
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech
- Ubiquity added new compliance VP
- Capchase adds a Stripe integration
- Kinly added MX to power it platform
- Paxos promises monthly disclosure
- Raising crypto with Change platform
- RECUR, Paramount debuting NFTs
- GameStop started NFT marketplace
- NanoPay tapped BPC’s SmartVista
- UK granted Fiinu a banking license
- Low code fintech Quiltt bagged $4M
- Revolut lost more compliance leads
- Klarna confirmed $800M fundraising
- Clearstream adding settlement tool
- Vauld CFO leaves the crypto lender
👉 Interesting Reads:
