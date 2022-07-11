 Skip to main content

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 12, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 11, 2022 6:38pm   Comments
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • BUX rebranded derivatives platform
  • Blockchain.com reveals $270M loss
  • BitMEX improving a new mobile app
  • Voyager issues crypto, USD updates
  • TradeStation adds new crypto coins
  • Honye taps Exante white label offer
  • FTX’s 2022 to make or break legacy
  • CoinFlex is looking to recover $84M

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech

  • Ubiquity added new compliance VP
  • Capchase adds a Stripe integration
  • Kinly added MX to power it platform
  • Paxos promises monthly disclosure
  • Raising crypto with Change platform
  • RECUR, Paramount debuting NFTs
  • GameStop started NFT marketplace
  • NanoPay tapped BPC’s SmartVista
  • UK granted Fiinu a banking license
  • Low code fintech Quiltt bagged $4M
  • Revolut lost more compliance leads
  • Klarna confirmed $800M fundraising
  • Clearstream adding settlement tool
  • Vauld CFO leaves the crypto lender

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • Impact of market volatility on crypto
  • Lael Brainard talks crypto and DeFi
  • White House eyes big inflation read
  • The Fed tightening may be harsher
  • SBF on cryptos, altruism, and more
  • >50% working Americans stretched

