Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 6, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- MarketWolf raises $10M in Series A
- Voyager opens up withdrawal again (OTC: VYGVF)
- CoinShares has acquired Napolean (OTC: CNSRF
- JPX adding the J-Quants retail APIs
- ArawakX, FINTECH.TV teaming up
- Binance pursues aggressive growth
- Fidelity will intro direct indexing tool
- Coinigy has added to trade platform
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech
- Oxbury adds funds for AgTech offer
- Oz BNPL firm Openpay quit the US
- VC into embedded finance doubling
- Wirex will offer crypto-backed credit
- Aviva upgrading ESG profiling tools
- BlockFi’s head of US trading leaving
- Cellebrite & Chainalysis teaming up
- Tide is launching pre-paid SME card
- Xi is signaling fresh start for fintechs
- Nexo could buy crypto lender Vauld
- FIS and Legible bridge finance gaps (NYSE: FIS)
- Qiibee raises to expand its footprint
- Paysafe enters iGaming the market (NYSE: PSFE)
- FCA appoints digital assets director
- Tesorio bagged $17M in a new raise
- WeChat Pay & AliPay+ live in Qatar (OTC: TCEHY)
- ACLEDA bank added deal with FSS
👉 Interesting Reads:
