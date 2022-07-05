 Skip to main content

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 6, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 05, 2022 3:15pm   Comments
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • MarketWolf raises $10M in Series A
  • Voyager opens up withdrawal again (OTC: VYGVF)
  • CoinShares has acquired Napolean (OTC: CNSRF
  • JPX adding the J-Quants retail APIs
  • ArawakX, FINTECH.TV teaming up
  • Binance pursues aggressive growth
  • Fidelity will intro direct indexing tool
  • Coinigy has added to trade platform

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech

  • Oxbury adds funds for AgTech offer
  • Oz BNPL firm Openpay quit the US
  • VC into embedded finance doubling
  • Wirex will offer crypto-backed credit
  • Aviva upgrading ESG profiling tools
  • BlockFi’s head of US trading leaving
  • Cellebrite & Chainalysis teaming up
  • Tide is launching pre-paid SME card
  • Xi is signaling fresh start for fintechs
  • Nexo could buy crypto lender Vauld
  • FIS and Legible bridge finance gaps (NYSE: FIS)
  • Qiibee raises to expand its footprint
  • Paysafe enters iGaming the market (NYSE: PSFE)
  • FCA appoints digital assets director
  • Tesorio bagged $17M in a new raise
  • WeChat Pay & AliPay+ live in Qatar (OTC: TCEHY)
  • ACLEDA bank added deal with FSS

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • Lambo racing team tapped into NFT
  • Talk w/equity index vol desk veteran
  • A larger VIX attracts way more clicks
  • Creator economy VC’s record streak
  • 3AC filed US bankruptcy protections
  • How to value fundamentals of NFT’s

