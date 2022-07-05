Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 6, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

MarketWolf raises $10M in Series A

Voyager opens up withdrawal again (OTC: VYGVF)

CoinShares has acquired Napolean (OTC: CNSRF

JPX adding the J-Quants retail APIs

ArawakX, FINTECH.TV teaming up

Binance pursues aggressive growth

Fidelity will intro direct indexing tool

Coinigy has added to trade platform

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech

Oxbury adds funds for AgTech offer

Oz BNPL firm Openpay quit the US

VC into embedded finance doubling

Wirex will offer crypto-backed credit

Aviva upgrading ESG profiling tools

BlockFi’s head of US trading leaving

Cellebrite & Chainalysis teaming up

Tide is launching pre-paid SME card

Xi is signaling fresh start for fintechs

Nexo could buy crypto lender Vauld

FIS and Legible bridge finance gaps (NYSE: FIS)

Qiibee raises to expand its footprint

Paysafe enters iGaming the market (NYSE: PSFE)

FCA appoints digital assets director

Tesorio bagged $17M in a new raise

WeChat Pay & AliPay+ live in Qatar (OTC: TCEHY)

ACLEDA bank added deal with FSS

👉 Interesting Reads: