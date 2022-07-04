 Skip to main content

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 5, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 04, 2022 5:56pm   Comments
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • SPAC expires, eToro’s value halved
  • IBKR pays $1M to settle with CFTC (NASDAQ: IBKR)
  • FIS talking decentralization, clearing (NYSE: FIS)
  • Goldman & Derivative Path team up (NYSE: GS)
  • TT second ISV to join the Databank 
  • Voyager announces limit to services (OTC: VYGVF)
  • The LTSE raises $100M investment

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • BNK301 added new $15M Series A
  • Volt to close after fundraising failure
  • Alviere added new leader for growth
  • Lender CoinLoan cutting withdrawal
  • GoCardless eyeing buy of Nordigen
  • WiseWorks AI secures $1.2M round
  • Amazon Egypt rolls out BNPL offers (NASDAQ: AMZN)
  • ECB to issue warnings over cryptos
  • Nexi, Alpha intro a payment venture
  • Klarna seeks new cash at $6B value
  • System 9 closing on $5.7M in funds
  • Meta aims to shut down Novi Wallet (NASDAQ: META)
  • Voltz is onboarding Lido and Rocket
  • Gen Z finance app Quirk is now live
  • Wefox hits 2M customers milestone
  • Crypto lender Vauld cuts withdrawal
  • GS to broker deal for lender Celsius

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • BZ: Citizenship through investments
  • Zuck foreseeing the worst downturn 
  • Soros: US Democracy is Under Attack
  • ARK Invest’s Bitcoin Monthly Report
  • Dutch farmers angry w/ EU’s rulings
  • How Macron pulled off fintech boom

