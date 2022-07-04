Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 5, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- SPAC expires, eToro’s value halved
- IBKR pays $1M to settle with CFTC (NASDAQ: IBKR)
- FIS talking decentralization, clearing (NYSE: FIS)
- Goldman & Derivative Path team up (NYSE: GS)
- TT second ISV to join the Databank
- Voyager announces limit to services (OTC: VYGVF)
- The LTSE raises $100M investment
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- BNK301 added new $15M Series A
- Volt to close after fundraising failure
- Alviere added new leader for growth
- Lender CoinLoan cutting withdrawal
- GoCardless eyeing buy of Nordigen
- WiseWorks AI secures $1.2M round
- Amazon Egypt rolls out BNPL offers (NASDAQ: AMZN)
- ECB to issue warnings over cryptos
- Nexi, Alpha intro a payment venture
- Klarna seeks new cash at $6B value
- System 9 closing on $5.7M in funds
- Meta aims to shut down Novi Wallet (NASDAQ: META)
- Voltz is onboarding Lido and Rocket
- Gen Z finance app Quirk is now live
- Wefox hits 2M customers milestone
- Crypto lender Vauld cuts withdrawal
- GS to broker deal for lender Celsius
