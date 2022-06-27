Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 28, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- Quantfury builds a fund for masses
- FTX in talks to add a BlockFi stake
- Coinbase is seeking FCM approval (NASDAQ: COIN)
- Octaura eyeing automation in credit
- Securitize is expanding into Europe
- SBF’s FTX looks to buy Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD)
- Citi, JPM, et al eye cut to trade fails (NYSE: C) (NYSE: JPM)
- Crypto.com added Apple Pay in US
- Coinbase adds to its token support
- Bybit CEO is eyeing web3 potential
- Qooore added a paper trading offer
- Lime Financial ‘best’ trading broker
- NinjaTrader, Tradovate add futures
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- Cannabis banking nixed from a bill
- Kroo added full UK banking license
- Banxa cutting headcount from 230
- SAS bought Kamakura Corporation
- Azuro is adding $4M for ecosystem
- Colendi is acquiring SETL DLT firm
- SME Bank & Kevin have partnered
- Lista adds $5.1M in Series A funds
- ARK36 setting up fintech advisory
- Ubiquity added office in Philippines
- Amount is laying off 18% of its staff
- FDX says 32M accounts using API
- Fintech CloudWalk adds blockchain
- The FCA is investigating Wise CEO
- Monite appointed new head of API
- Accel-KKR will invest in Singletrack (NYSE: KKR)
- Caceis recruited Taurus for custody
- PayPal geared up for fight w/Apple (NYSE: PYPL) (NASDAQ: AAPL)
- Celsius lawyers push for Chapter 11
- Canadian banks team on KYC tech
- Brex’s move has fintechs pouncing
- BTC Conference to appear in AMS
👉 Interesting Reads:
