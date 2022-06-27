 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 28, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 27, 2022 5:06pm   Comments
Share:

Fintech Header

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • Quantfury builds a fund for masses
  • FTX in talks to add a BlockFi stake
  • Coinbase is seeking FCM approval (NASDAQ: COIN)
  • Octaura eyeing automation in credit
  • Securitize is expanding into Europe
  • SBF’s FTX looks to buy Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD)
  • Citi, JPM, et al eye cut to trade fails (NYSE: C) (NYSE: JPM)
  • Crypto.com added Apple Pay in US
  • Coinbase adds to its token support
  • Bybit CEO is eyeing web3 potential
  • Qooore added a paper trading offer
  • Lime Financial ‘best’ trading broker
  • NinjaTrader, Tradovate add futures

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • Cannabis banking nixed from a bill
  • Kroo added full UK banking license
  • Banxa cutting headcount from 230
  • SAS bought Kamakura Corporation
  • Azuro is adding $4M for ecosystem
  • Colendi is acquiring SETL DLT firm
  • SME Bank & Kevin have partnered
  • Lista adds $5.1M in Series A funds
  • ARK36 setting up fintech advisory
  • Ubiquity added office in Philippines
  • Amount is laying off 18% of its staff
  • FDX says 32M accounts using API
  • Fintech CloudWalk adds blockchain
  • The FCA is investigating Wise CEO
  • Monite appointed new head of API
  • Accel-KKR will invest in Singletrack (NYSE: KKR)
  • Caceis recruited Taurus for custody
  • PayPal geared up for fight w/Apple (NYSE: PYPL) (NASDAQ: AAPL)
  • Celsius lawyers push for Chapter 11
  • Canadian banks team on KYC tech
  • Brex’s move has fintechs pouncing
  • BTC Conference to appear in AMS

👉 Interesting Reads:

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + C)

Brands, Metaverse And NFTs: Why They Need Each Other And What Benefits They Can Get By This Collaboration
Why Qualcomm Stock Is Moving Higher Today
What Are Whales Doing With Apple
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Wells Fargo Enumerates Several Bottlenecks For PayPal; Reiterates Overweight Rating
Citigroup Whale Trades Spotted
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Fintech