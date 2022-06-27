Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 28, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

Quantfury builds a fund for masses

FTX in talks to add a BlockFi stake

Coinbase is seeking FCM approval (NASDAQ: COIN)

Octaura eyeing automation in credit

Securitize is expanding into Europe

SBF’s FTX looks to buy Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD)

Citi, JPM, et al eye cut to trade fails (NYSE: C) (NYSE: JPM)

Crypto.com added Apple Pay in US

Coinbase adds to its token support

Bybit CEO is eyeing web3 potential

Qooore added a paper trading offer

Lime Financial ‘best’ trading broker

NinjaTrader, Tradovate add futures

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

Cannabis banking nixed from a bill

Kroo added full UK banking license

Banxa cutting headcount from 230

SAS bought Kamakura Corporation

Azuro is adding $4M for ecosystem

Colendi is acquiring SETL DLT firm

SME Bank & Kevin have partnered

Lista adds $5.1M in Series A funds

ARK36 setting up fintech advisory

Ubiquity added office in Philippines

Amount is laying off 18% of its staff

FDX says 32M accounts using API

Fintech CloudWalk adds blockchain

The FCA is investigating Wise CEO

Monite appointed new head of API

Accel-KKR will invest in Singletrack (NYSE: KKR)

Caceis recruited Taurus for custody

PayPal geared up for fight w/Apple (NYSE: PYPL) (NASDAQ: AAPL)

Celsius lawyers push for Chapter 11

Canadian banks team on KYC tech

Brex’s move has fintechs pouncing

BTC Conference to appear in AMS

👉 Interesting Reads: