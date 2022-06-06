One Of Real Estate's Hottest Markets Just Stalled The System: How You Can Work Around It

In late May 2022, Atlanta’s city council extended a compliance deadline from June 1st to September 6th that involves harsh restrictions on short-term rental properties. The ordinance was met with mixed reviews, as its intent was to preserve the local economy, but critics suggest it does the opposite.

Similar ordinances may become more and more popular for populus cities expanding at a similar rate. Under the ordinance, people can only own two Airbnb or short-term rental units, and one must be their primary residence. You must be a resident of Atlanta, pay $150 annually for a permit, and pay an 8% tax rental fee.

Essentially, the city wants a cut and to ensure that money made off of Atlanta real estate stays in the community, even if it hinders some local entrepreneurs. It’s easy to understand why. According to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, Atlanta’s annual growth equates to about 117 people per day. The total increase ranks sixth among all metro areas in the United States. The city views this as its own opportunity to collect and reinvest. So, if you’re an outsider and want to get in on the fun, join the ever-expanding community, and invest in one of the most exciting entertainment hubs in America - How do you do it?

Perhaps the easiest ‘in’ is through one of several real estate investment offerings on Benzinga's Alternative Investments Hub.

Consider CrowdStreet, who acquired the beautiful Atlanta Financial Center off-market. The financial hub is situated directly over the Georgia 400 highway and its distinct design can be seen from miles away. Equally as impressive as the aesthetics, is the tenants. The building houses Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU), among others.

If you’re unable to capitalize on the population boom in Northern Georgia, because the city has locked you out, you can’t afford a down payment, etc. Explore your options with REITs. Traditionally, REITs have been more stable than traditional stocks during turbulent times, and are seen as one of the safer alternative investments.