Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 7, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

Cboe opening its new trading floor (BATS: CBOE)

Crypto IRA company suing Gemini

Yoshi Markets Limited onboarding

Nasdaq planning to acquire Metrio (NASDAQ: NDAQ)

Clear Street supercharging growth

Morningstar taps Cboe distribution (NASDAQ: MORN)

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

The Tillful card has been launched

Japan passes a new stablecoin bill

Trovata raises & eyes UK, EU start

Copper.co adding Swiss approvals

SocietyOne adds Westpac offering

Crypto payments firm Fung raising

WAfR taps $500K in funding round

Edge bagged $2.4M for payments

IOUX looking to add $10M in funds

Former BoE head joins crypto firm

Ivella hones in on couples banking

Liminal bags $4.7M for wallet tech

Yapily & OpenPayd are teaming up

Yobota teaming with BNPL Tranch

QED Investors boosted Brazil push

Razorpay now integrated w/ Slack (NYSE: CRM)

Ant starts a Singapore digital bank

Apple launching a new BNPL offer (NASDAQ: AAPL)

Global Payments added BoA exec (NYSE: BAC)

Tron is modifying USDD stablecoin

👉 Interesting Reads: