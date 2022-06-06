Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 7, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- Cboe opening its new trading floor (BATS: CBOE)
- Crypto IRA company suing Gemini
- Yoshi Markets Limited onboarding
- Nasdaq planning to acquire Metrio (NASDAQ: NDAQ)
- Clear Street supercharging growth
- Morningstar taps Cboe distribution (NASDAQ: MORN)
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- The Tillful card has been launched
- Japan passes a new stablecoin bill
- Trovata raises & eyes UK, EU start
- Copper.co adding Swiss approvals
- SocietyOne adds Westpac offering
- Crypto payments firm Fung raising
- WAfR taps $500K in funding round
- Edge bagged $2.4M for payments
- IOUX looking to add $10M in funds
- Former BoE head joins crypto firm
- Ivella hones in on couples banking
- Liminal bags $4.7M for wallet tech
- Yapily & OpenPayd are teaming up
- Yobota teaming with BNPL Tranch
- QED Investors boosted Brazil push
- Razorpay now integrated w/ Slack (NYSE: CRM)
- Ant starts a Singapore digital bank
- Apple launching a new BNPL offer (NASDAQ: AAPL)
- Global Payments added BoA exec (NYSE: BAC)
- Tron is modifying USDD stablecoin
👉 Interesting Reads:
- Moody’s: recession ‘not inevitable’ (NYSE: MCO)
- Fintech still a really big brain drain
- Xinjiang crackdown hurt ties w/US
- Johnson clinging to UK leadership
