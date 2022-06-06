 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 7, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 06, 2022 5:52pm   Comments
Share:

Fintech Header

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • The Tillful card has been launched
  • Japan passes a new stablecoin bill
  • Trovata raises & eyes UK, EU start
  • Copper.co adding Swiss approvals
  • SocietyOne adds Westpac offering
  • Crypto payments firm Fung raising
  • WAfR taps $500K in funding round
  • Edge bagged $2.4M for payments
  • IOUX looking to add $10M in funds
  • Former BoE head joins crypto firm
  • Ivella hones in on couples banking
  • Liminal bags $4.7M for wallet tech
  • Yapily & OpenPayd are teaming up
  • Yobota teaming with BNPL Tranch
  • QED Investors boosted Brazil push
  • Razorpay now integrated w/ Slack (NYSE: CRM)
  • Ant starts a Singapore digital bank
  • Apple launching a new BNPL offer (NASDAQ: AAPL)
  • Global Payments added BoA exec (NYSE: BAC)
  • Tron is modifying USDD stablecoin

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • Moody’s: recession ‘not inevitable’ (NYSE: MCO)
  • Fintech still a really big brain drain
  • Xinjiang crackdown hurt ties w/US
  • Johnson clinging to UK leadership

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + BAC)

Dutch Dating App Can Now Offer More Payment Options From Apple App Store
If You Invested $5,000 In Tesla, Apple Or Nvidia On Dec. 31 Here's How Much You've Lost And Why
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Why Bank Of America Shares Are Diving Today
BZ Chart Of The Day: Apple Drops To Critical Support
Why Apple Shares Are Getting Hammered Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Fintech