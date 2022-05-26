Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 27, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- Meet CoinDCX, an Indian Coinbase
- BitMEX Exchange hits volume spike
- STT talks on its Alpha Data Platform (NYSE: STT)
- Hedging platform Stable bags round
- Coinbase has ‘structural advantage’ (NASDAQ: COIN)
- LiquidityBook hires on fintech leader
- Babel Finance closes $80M funding
- OpenSea unveiled new experiences
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- Overcharts, dxFeed partner on data
- MDT tap into Jack Henry technology (NASDAQ: JKHY)
- Mastercard leads round in HyperPay (NYSE: MA)
- Viola Credit closing $700M for fund
- Natwest tapped Accenture, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) (NYSE: NWG) (NYSE: ACN)
- Fintech Vise teams w/ MS vet’s tool
- Zumo launching crypto-as-a-service
- PayPal and Experian invest in Jetty (NYSE: PYPL)
- Bloom secures a new funding round
- $100M ex-Binance exec fund is live
- SH Payments joins on CENTROlink
- NFT Technologies announces listing
- Tether launches a peso-pegged coin
- Dash launches goals based offering
- CoinGecko expands CER.live collab
- Clearpay is extending in-store BNPL
- NAB plans launch of BNPL products
- LevelField taps METACO for launch
- NFX-backed platform intros a BNPL
- Alviere taps Marqeta for card issues
- Openpay closes $18.25M placement
- iCapital is acquiring SIMON platform
- Circle asks Fed to not launch CBDC
👉 Interesting Reads:
