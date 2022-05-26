Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 27, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

Meet CoinDCX, an Indian Coinbase

BitMEX Exchange hits volume spike

STT talks on its Alpha Data Platform (NYSE: STT)

Hedging platform Stable bags round

Coinbase has ‘structural advantage’ (NASDAQ: COIN)

LiquidityBook hires on fintech leader

Babel Finance closes $80M funding

OpenSea unveiled new experiences

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

Overcharts, dxFeed partner on data

MDT tap into Jack Henry technology (NASDAQ: JKHY)

Mastercard leads round in HyperPay (NYSE: MA)

Viola Credit closing $700M for fund

Natwest tapped Accenture, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) (NYSE: NWG) (NYSE: ACN)

Fintech Vise teams w/ MS vet’s tool

Zumo launching crypto-as-a-service

PayPal and Experian invest in Jetty (NYSE: PYPL)

Bloom secures a new funding round

$100M ex-Binance exec fund is live

SH Payments joins on CENTROlink

NFT Technologies announces listing

Tether launches a peso-pegged coin

Dash launches goals based offering

CoinGecko expands CER.live collab

Clearpay is extending in-store BNPL

NAB plans launch of BNPL products

LevelField taps METACO for launch

NFX-backed platform intros a BNPL

Alviere taps Marqeta for card issues

Openpay closes $18.25M placement

iCapital is acquiring SIMON platform

Circle asks Fed to not launch CBDC

👉 Interesting Reads: