Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 27, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 26, 2022 8:00pm   Comments
Fintech Header

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • Meet CoinDCX, an Indian Coinbase
  • BitMEX Exchange hits volume spike
  • STT talks on its Alpha Data Platform (NYSE: STT)
  • Hedging platform Stable bags round
  • Coinbase has ‘structural advantage’ (NASDAQ: COIN)
  • LiquidityBook hires on fintech leader
  • Babel Finance closes $80M funding
  • OpenSea unveiled new experiences

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • Overcharts, dxFeed partner on data
  • MDT tap into Jack Henry technology (NASDAQ: JKHY)
  • Mastercard leads round in HyperPay (NYSE: MA)
  • Viola Credit closing $700M for fund
  • Natwest tapped Accenture, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) (NYSE: NWG) (NYSE: ACN)
  • Fintech Vise teams w/ MS vet’s tool
  • Zumo launching crypto-as-a-service
  • PayPal and Experian invest in Jetty (NYSE: PYPL)
  • Bloom secures a new funding round
  • $100M ex-Binance exec fund is live
  • SH Payments joins on CENTROlink
  • NFT Technologies announces listing
  • Tether launches a peso-pegged coin
  • Dash launches goals based offering
  • CoinGecko expands CER.live collab
  • Clearpay is extending in-store BNPL
  • NAB plans launch of BNPL products
  • LevelField taps METACO for launch
  • NFX-backed platform intros a BNPL
  • Alviere taps Marqeta for card issues
  • Openpay closes $18.25M placement
  • iCapital is acquiring SIMON platform
  • Circle asks Fed to not launch CBDC

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • Metagovernance - an ultimate guide
  • Why rates should not rise that much
  • JPM mulls crypto outlook post-Terra (NYSE: JPM)
  • CBDCs to bolster crypto innovations

