Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 26, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 25, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • Beekin & CoreVest have teamed up
  • Ripple is exploring IPO after lawsuit
  • Babel Finance bags $80M Series B
  • Vitalik mulling a new token standard
  • Stripe opening an app marketplace
  • Wirex adding to Indian crypto wallet
  • Scalapay teaming with fintech Twig
  • ShopSe bags $6.1M for partnership
  • Jefferies is migrating to AWS cloud (NYSE: JEF)
  • First Texoma, Teslar have partnered
  • ICapital is acquiring Simon Markets
  • Coingrig has teamed with Nordigen
  • Fintech Bolt just laid off 100 workers
  • Alviere has inked deal with Marqeta
  • NatWest launching kids money app (NYSE: NWG)
  • Yapily partners with a BNPL startup 
  • AIX is adding technology integration
  • LendingClub added to LCX platform (NYSE: LC)
  • Enfusion adding on OEMS features (NYSE: ENFN)
  • Mastercard adding a stake in Picus (NYSE: MA)
  • Railz unveiling its visualization tools
  • Revolut rolls expense management 
  • A16z announces $4.5B crypto fund
  • Swift, CapGemini working on CBDC
  • Verto intros multi-currency accounts
  • Neo added Binance council member
  • ZenLedger raises $15M in Series B
  • Trust & Will has bought EZ-Probate
  • AssetTribe launches a new platform
  • GameStop launches a crypto wallet (NYSE: GME)
  • Standard Crypto raises $500M fund

👉 Interesting Reads:

