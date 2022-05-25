Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 26, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- IBKR now available on TradingView (NASDAQ: IBKR)
- CME & FTX executives duked it out (NASDAQ: CME)
- CFTC roundtable on FTX proposals
- LiquidityBook hiring on new leaders
- Webull’s CEO discussing his visions
- Cowen Digital is connected w/SS&C
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- Beekin & CoreVest have teamed up
- Ripple is exploring IPO after lawsuit
- Babel Finance bags $80M Series B
- Vitalik mulling a new token standard
- Stripe opening an app marketplace
- Wirex adding to Indian crypto wallet
- Scalapay teaming with fintech Twig
- ShopSe bags $6.1M for partnership
- Jefferies is migrating to AWS cloud (NYSE: JEF)
- First Texoma, Teslar have partnered
- ICapital is acquiring Simon Markets
- Coingrig has teamed with Nordigen
- Fintech Bolt just laid off 100 workers
- Alviere has inked deal with Marqeta
- NatWest launching kids money app (NYSE: NWG)
- Yapily partners with a BNPL startup
- AIX is adding technology integration
- LendingClub added to LCX platform (NYSE: LC)
- Enfusion adding on OEMS features (NYSE: ENFN)
- Mastercard adding a stake in Picus (NYSE: MA)
- Railz unveiling its visualization tools
- Revolut rolls expense management
- A16z announces $4.5B crypto fund
- Swift, CapGemini working on CBDC
- Verto intros multi-currency accounts
- Neo added Binance council member
- ZenLedger raises $15M in Series B
- Trust & Will has bought EZ-Probate
- AssetTribe launches a new platform
- GameStop launches a crypto wallet (NYSE: GME)
- Standard Crypto raises $500M fund
👉 Interesting Reads:
- Crypto has insider trading problems
- Fed may be more flexible late 2022
- Dorsey exits Twitter directors board
- ARKK & NDX – spurious correlation (NASDAQ: ARKK)
- China seeks to revive property mkts
- Terra will be abandoning failed UST
