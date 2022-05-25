Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 26, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

IBKR now available on TradingView (NASDAQ: IBKR)

CME & FTX executives duked it out (NASDAQ: CME)

CFTC roundtable on FTX proposals

LiquidityBook hiring on new leaders

Webull’s CEO discussing his visions

Cowen Digital is connected w/SS&C

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

Beekin & CoreVest have teamed up

Ripple is exploring IPO after lawsuit

Babel Finance bags $80M Series B

Vitalik mulling a new token standard

Stripe opening an app marketplace

Wirex adding to Indian crypto wallet

Scalapay teaming with fintech Twig

ShopSe bags $6.1M for partnership

Jefferies is migrating to AWS cloud (NYSE: JEF)

First Texoma, Teslar have partnered

ICapital is acquiring Simon Markets

Coingrig has teamed with Nordigen

Fintech Bolt just laid off 100 workers

Alviere has inked deal with Marqeta

NatWest launching kids money app (NYSE: NWG)

Yapily partners with a BNPL startup

AIX is adding technology integration

LendingClub added to LCX platform (NYSE: LC)

Enfusion adding on OEMS features (NYSE: ENFN)

Mastercard adding a stake in Picus (NYSE: MA)

Railz unveiling its visualization tools

Revolut rolls expense management

A16z announces $4.5B crypto fund

Swift, CapGemini working on CBDC

Verto intros multi-currency accounts

Neo added Binance council member

ZenLedger raises $15M in Series B

Trust & Will has bought EZ-Probate

AssetTribe launches a new platform

GameStop launches a crypto wallet (NYSE: GME)

Standard Crypto raises $500M fund

👉 Interesting Reads: