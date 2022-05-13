Hedonova Bolsters Equipment Finance Portfolio With $18.4M Round Led By Chemie Tech

Hedonova announced it raised a strategic round of funding of $18.4 million at a $330 million post-money valuation led by Chemie Tech.

The development comes as the global alternative investment management firm looks to strengthen its equipment finance portfolio in Middle Eastern markets.

Why It Matters: Equipment financing — buying from industrial distributors and leasing to end-users — is about 13% of Hedonova’s portfolio.

With the added funds, Hedonova “will be able to invest earlier in the supply chain,” at the order stage, a representative said.

“Once the end-user places an order for a piece of equipment, we will be able to pre-order, at a cheaper price, allowing us to increase returns from 33% to around 50%.”

Chemie Tech, which led the round, has oil and gas expertise local to the Middle East.