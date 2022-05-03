Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 4, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- Argentina banks add crypto trading
- RADEX intros share, crypto trading
- Gemini eyes growth of crypto ETPs
- OKX & McLaren have partnered up (CRYPTO: OKX)
- Firstrade Crypto is live nationwide
- Crypto.com hires on new policy VP (CRYPTO: CRO)
- Kraken waitlisting for NFT platform
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- Fed now testing real-time payment
- Bunq plans to acquire app Tricount
- Millennium hones crypto strategies
- SEC doubles crypto and cyber unit
- Simplii Financial launches features
- NY regulator eyes crypto analytics
- Citi is planning for $1B tech budget (NYSE: C)
- Decrypt raises $10M at $50M value
- Roxe & GME team up on payments
- Paysafe collaborates w/Visa Direct (NYSE: PSFE)
- Arvest adds product, strategy leads
- ThetaRay, Qolo teamed on fincrime
- Everyware, MX team on payments
- Centre added new general counsel
- Veem adds enhanced card options
- Jane Street borrowing USDC coins
- Line acquiring $25M in equity, debt
- Traceable AI announces a Series B
- Possible Finance is raising for card
- Scalapay secures $27M in a round
- Clear Street hones, adds leadership
- Nubank tumbles on end to lockups
- eCapital has bought CNH Finance
👉 Interesting Reads:
- China preparing for Taiwan conflict
- Musk channeled Downtown Abbey (NASDAQ: TSLA)
- What RH’s layoffs mean for fintech (NASDAQ: HOOD)
- Fintech taps AI to reach borrowers
- Wave of fintechs target immigrants
- Fintech driving LatAm fin-inclusion
- Traders behind Europe flash crash
- Musk made fun of ‘Ministry of Truth’
- Investors so bearish market bullish
