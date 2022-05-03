Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 4, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

Argentina banks add crypto trading

RADEX intros share, crypto trading

Gemini eyes growth of crypto ETPs

OKX & McLaren have partnered up (CRYPTO: OKX)

Firstrade Crypto is live nationwide

Crypto.com hires on new policy VP (CRYPTO: CRO)

Kraken waitlisting for NFT platform

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

Fed now testing real-time payment

Bunq plans to acquire app Tricount

Millennium hones crypto strategies

SEC doubles crypto and cyber unit

Simplii Financial launches features

NY regulator eyes crypto analytics

Citi is planning for $1B tech budget (NYSE: C)

Decrypt raises $10M at $50M value

Roxe & GME team up on payments

Paysafe collaborates w/Visa Direct (NYSE: PSFE)

Arvest adds product, strategy leads

ThetaRay, Qolo teamed on fincrime

Everyware, MX team on payments

Centre added new general counsel

Veem adds enhanced card options

Jane Street borrowing USDC coins

Line acquiring $25M in equity, debt

Traceable AI announces a Series B

Possible Finance is raising for card

Scalapay secures $27M in a round

Clear Street hones, adds leadership

Nubank tumbles on end to lockups

eCapital has bought CNH Finance

👉 Interesting Reads: