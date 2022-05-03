 Skip to main content

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For May 4, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 03, 2022 5:28pm   Comments
Share:

Fintech Header

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • Argentina banks add crypto trading
  • RADEX intros share, crypto trading
  • Gemini eyes growth of crypto ETPs
  • OKX & McLaren have partnered up (CRYPTO: OKX)
  • Firstrade Crypto is live nationwide
  • Crypto.com hires on new policy VP (CRYPTO: CRO)
  • Kraken waitlisting for NFT platform

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • Fed now testing real-time payment
  • Bunq plans to acquire app Tricount
  • Millennium hones crypto strategies
  • SEC doubles crypto and cyber unit
  • Simplii Financial launches features
  • NY regulator eyes crypto analytics
  • Citi is planning for $1B tech budget (NYSE: C)
  • Decrypt raises $10M at $50M value 
  • Roxe & GME team up on payments
  • Paysafe collaborates w/Visa Direct (NYSE: PSFE)
  • Arvest adds product, strategy leads
  • ThetaRay, Qolo teamed on fincrime
  • Everyware, MX team on payments
  • Centre added new general counsel
  • Veem adds enhanced card options
  • Jane Street borrowing USDC coins
  • Line acquiring $25M in equity, debt
  • Traceable AI announces a Series B
  • Possible Finance is raising for card
  • Scalapay secures $27M in a round
  • Clear Street hones, adds leadership
  • Nubank tumbles on end to lockups
  • eCapital has bought CNH Finance

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • China preparing for Taiwan conflict
  • Musk channeled Downtown Abbey (NASDAQ: TSLA)
  • What RH’s layoffs mean for fintech (NASDAQ: HOOD)
  • Fintech taps AI to reach borrowers
  • Wave of fintechs target immigrants
  • Fintech driving LatAm fin-inclusion
  • Traders behind Europe flash crash
  • Musk made fun of ‘Ministry of Truth’
  • Investors so bearish market bullish

