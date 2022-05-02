How To Trade In RoboMarkets Stocks Trader App

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

This overview is devoted to a modern mobile app called RoboMarkets Stocks Trader by RoboMarkets Company. It allows for active trading on various mobile devices.

App overview and setup

The RoboMarkets Stocks Trader app is based on a popular trading platform R StocksTrader. RoboMarkets Stocks Trader is a unique multimarket web platform by RoboMarkets that gives access to a whole range of market assets and thousands of trading instruments.

In fact, RoboMarkets Stocks Trader is a whole trading station: it provides competitive trading conditions, easy and comfortable depositing, and instruments for market analysis. Also, in RoboMarkets Stocks Trader, the Client Support service is fast available, helping one to solve any emerging problems.

The app is free of charge, downloadable in App Store and Google Play.

RoboMarkets Stocks Trader app

Opening account

After the app is installed on the mobile device, there are three ways of further work:

Accessing an account that already exists;

Registering a new trading account;

Going on as "Guest", with no access to any trading account. This function gets one acquainted with the app but allows for no trading.

Logging in RoboMarkets Stocks Trader

To open an account, click "Register" and start a new Personal Member Area. Then log in your PMA and choose R StocksTrader in the page of opening an account.

In the account opening window, you can set up the following parameters:

Real or demo account (with virtual money)

Hedging: "yes" or "no" (it allows for opening positions in one asset in different directions).

Account currency: USD or EUR

Leverage: from 1:1 to 1:20

After you open and deposit an account, you can start trading.

Opening a trading account in RoboMarkets Stocks Trader

RoboMarkets Stocks Trader interface

The interface of the app is simple and intuitive. At the bottom of the screen, there are four active menu buttons: Watchlists, Portfolio, Events, and Member Area.

Watchlists

All instruments in the app are listed in customisable lists. The button that opens watchlists is on the bottom-left part of the app screen. On the upper-left part of the screen, there is the menu button (button 1) for choosing the list you need.

For example, you can click it and choose one of the present watchlists: Top Gainers or Top Losers in the stock markets of the US, Germany, and Great Britain.

In the upper-right corner, there is a menu button (button 2) which allows for editing watchlists and spring out instruments.

Watchlists menu

Portfolio

Menu Portfolio shows the current state of your trading account:

Account number and currency

Balance

Equity

Unrealised P/L

Also, there are three pages you can switch between in the upper part of the screen:

Positions: shows all open positions. You can close them or edit SL and TP levels

Orders: shows fulfilled orders

History: your account history

Portfolio menu

Events

This is the menu of corporate reports with three more menu pages at the top:

Dividends: upcoming dividend payments

Splits: planned stock splits

Earnings: corporate earnings reports

Via the menu at the upper-right corner (button 1) you can choose timeframes of the calendar to check for upcoming events

Events menu

Member Area

This is your PMA from where you can edit your profile, deposit/withdraw funds, switch between trading accounts (if you have several). Via the Info page, you can access the website of a company you need or open Help Center — an online chat with the Client Support service, where you can ask any questions about the app and get fast answers.

Member Area menu

How to trade in RoboMarkets Stocks Trader

To get started, choose an asset from the watchlist. A window will open: at the top, you will see a thumbnail of the price chart, and at the bottom — the trading window. The button at the upper-right corner (button 1) opens a description of the asset.

In the trading window, choose order type: Market, Limit, or Stop. Then choose the direction of the trade: Buy or Sell. Below you will see the size of your position and place an SL and a TP, if necessary. Activate the order for opening a position or place a pending order by a slide at the bottom-right corner of the window.

Trading in RoboMarkets Stocks Trader

To see the price chart, click the button that unrolls the thumbnail to the full screen mode. In the window, you can choose the scale of the chart by moving your two fingers in and out. At the upper-right corner, there are three buttons that change the TF, edit chart type, and add indicators to the chart. Also, at the top of the window, there is a Search line by which you can choose another instrument.

Charts in RoboMarkets Stocks Trader

Bottom line

The RoboMarkets Stocks Trader app by RoboMarkets allows for actively trading a whole lots of assets available on the R StocksTrader platform — from Android and iOS devices. This is a user-friendly app that encompasses modern technology and simple design.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.