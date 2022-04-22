 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Surprise Partnership: Apple Cash Accounts Now Bear Visa Logo

adrian.zmudzinski@protonmail.com  
 
April 22, 2022 3:35pm   Comments
Share:
Surprise Partnership: Apple Cash Accounts Now Bear Visa Logo

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: APPL) suddenly started showing off its new and unexpected partnership with payments giant Visa Inc. (NYSE: V).

What Happened: Apple Cash virtual debit cards are seemingly switching from Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) Visa, according to a Friday report by MacRumors.

See Also: Apple Stock Forecast

Until now, Apple was creating Apple Cash virtual debit cards on the Discover network thanks to a partnership with the Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT), but now new cards are generated on the Visa network and bear its logo.

It is unclear whether the company plans to soon reissue Visa cards to all Discover virtual cardholders, but all it takes for a user to make a transition is to deactivate Apple Cash in settings and reactivate it again.

Switching to Visa entails clear advantages for Apple Cash users, especially considering that it is more widely accepted than Discovery is.

This is the latest expansion of Apple's financial technology offering, with reports published earlier this month indicating that it enabled payment processing firm Ayden to use the near-field communication (NFC) antenna on its mobile devices to process contactless payments. 

Photo: Apple

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

What's Going On With Apple Shares?
Could Netflix's Demise Be Overexaggerated? Twice As Many Minutes Were Watched For 'Bridgerton' Than Any Other Streaming Programs
Will X Mark The Spot For Musk As Streaming Wars Heat Up?
If You Invested $1,000 In Twitter When Jack Dorsey Stepped Down, Here's How Much You'd Have Now (Plus: Would You Make Money From Musk Bid?)
Facebook Parent Main Emerging Player In Metaverse Alongside Apple; Goldman Analysts See 89% Upside
Apple's Newest Line Dominated iPhone Sales In Q1: What It Could Mean For Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Apple Cash debit cards MacRumorsFintech Small Cap Tech Best of Benzinga