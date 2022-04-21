Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 22, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- Goldman and FTX eyeing a collab. (NYSE: GS)
- Binance taps FCA, Finra regulator.
- US Bank, Apex have partnered up. ((NYSE: USB)
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- Checkout.com chats w/BZ at BTC.
- Citi, STT invested into FundGuard. (NYSE: STT) (NYSE: C)
- Justin Sun will launch a stablecoin.
- LimeWire adds $10M in token sale.
- A16z Crypto starts Web3 initiative.
- Commerzbank eyes crypto license. (OTC: CRZBY)
- APENFT Market is live on Mainnet.
- Evolve, Trust and Bond partner up.
- OCC wants Anchorage to clean up.
- Spruce adds $34M Series A round.
- Plaid’s cofounder started a startup.
- LiquidityBook added new directors.
- Qonto ends Crowdcube campaign.
- Currency.com has moved in to US.
- Valantic added a Velox investment.
- Marqeta has launched RiskControl. (NASDAQ: MQ)
- Ex-Circle chief raising $30M funds.
- Babylon empowers DeFi investing.
- Aussie authorities hone crypto reg.
- Skyflow, Plaid team on fintech data.
- Ratio announces $120M in funding.
- Russia’s CB will pilot a digital ruble.
- Citi partnered with Ebanx in Latam.
