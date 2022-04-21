 Skip to main content

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 22, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 21, 2022 6:33pm   Comments
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • Goldman and FTX eyeing a collab. (NYSE: GS)
  • Binance taps FCA, Finra regulator.
  • US Bank, Apex have partnered up. ((NYSE: USB)

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • Checkout.com chats w/BZ at BTC.
  • Citi, STT invested into FundGuard. (NYSE: STT) (NYSE: C)
  • Justin Sun will launch a stablecoin.
  • LimeWire adds $10M in token sale.
  • A16z Crypto starts Web3 initiative.
  • Commerzbank eyes crypto license. (OTC: CRZBY)
  • APENFT Market is live on Mainnet.
  • Evolve, Trust and Bond partner up.
  • OCC wants Anchorage to clean up.
  • Spruce adds $34M Series A round.
  • Plaid’s cofounder started a startup.
  • LiquidityBook added new directors.
  • Qonto ends Crowdcube campaign.
  • Currency.com has moved in to US.
  • Valantic added a Velox investment.
  • Marqeta has launched RiskControl. (NASDAQ: MQ)
  • Ex-Circle chief raising $30M funds.
  • Babylon empowers DeFi investing.
  • Aussie authorities hone crypto reg.
  • Skyflow, Plaid team on fintech data.
  • Ratio announces $120M in funding.
  • Russia’s CB will pilot a digital ruble.
  • Citi partnered with Ebanx in Latam. 

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • SNAP outpaces FB & TWTR growth. (NYSE: SNAP) (NASDAQ: FB) (NYSE: TWTR)
  • Musk may be the best entrepreneur. (NASDAQ: TSLA)
  • Fed’s Powell hardens hawkish pivot.

Posted-In: Fintech