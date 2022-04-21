Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 22, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

Goldman and FTX eyeing a collab. (NYSE: GS)

Binance taps FCA, Finra regulator.

US Bank, Apex have partnered up. ((NYSE: USB)

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

Checkout.com chats w/BZ at BTC.

Citi, STT invested into FundGuard. (NYSE: STT) (NYSE: C)

Justin Sun will launch a stablecoin.

LimeWire adds $10M in token sale.

A16z Crypto starts Web3 initiative.

Commerzbank eyes crypto license. (OTC: CRZBY)

APENFT Market is live on Mainnet.

Evolve, Trust and Bond partner up.

OCC wants Anchorage to clean up.

Spruce adds $34M Series A round.

Plaid’s cofounder started a startup.

LiquidityBook added new directors.

Qonto ends Crowdcube campaign.

Currency.com has moved in to US.

Valantic added a Velox investment.

Marqeta has launched RiskControl. (NASDAQ: MQ)

Ex-Circle chief raising $30M funds.

Babylon empowers DeFi investing.

Aussie authorities hone crypto reg.

Skyflow, Plaid team on fintech data.

Ratio announces $120M in funding.

Russia’s CB will pilot a digital ruble.

Citi partnered with Ebanx in Latam.

👉 Interesting Reads: