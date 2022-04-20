 Skip to main content

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 21, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 20, 2022 3:19pm   Comments
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • Apifiny spoke with BZ at Bitcoin22.
  • Apex & Zogo partner on education.
  • Coinbase reveals new NFT market. (NASDAQ: COIN)
  • Blockchain.com looking to an IPO.
  • Cboe eyeing entry into NFT space. (BATS: CBOE)
  • Angela Yee, Acorns started a show.

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • Microsoft invests in startup Udaan. (NASDAQ: MSFT)
  • Creative Juice intros a $50M fund.
  • UK’s crypto regulators catching up.
  • PayU buys Ding, invests in Treinta.
  • SIX expanding equity tokenization.
  • Green Check Verified ups leaders.
  • Themis secures a $9M fundraising.
  • Recognise enters savings market.
  • Framework Ventures raised $400M.
  • Capitolis has hired on new leaders.
  • EBRD, Wise Guys are teaming up.
  • Citi Ventures funded Blockdaemon. (NYSE: C)
  • Equifax and Fiserv have teamed up.
  • Limepay unveiled new BNPL tools.
  • Qualco UK live with open banking.
  • Leatherback securing $10M round.
  • Capital Automotive intros RideShift.
  • Valantic FSA has invested in Velox. 
  • MakerDAO steps up multichain roll. (CRYPTO: MKR)
  • Opsmatix appoints fintech leaders.
  • Envestnet teamed with fintech firm. (NYSE: ENV)
  • Primer, hoolah team on BNPL offer.
  • QuadFi scores a $100M financing.
  • Blend cutting 200 jobs. Wells next.
  • SEON secures $94M in a Series B.
  • IMF eyes fintech, crypto regulation.
  • Brex bought finance manager Pry.
  • Flipside Crypto adding $50M raise.
  • Gupshup acquiring AskSid AI tech.
  • Razorpay, Trustly Network teamed.
  • Orion eyes Redtail Technology buy.
  • MENA reveals a new fintech report.
  • Financepeer secures a new round.

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • Kremlin insiders show alarm on war.
  • Harsh truth that will change your life.
  • Hedge fund bet against Truth Social.
  • Algorithmic stablecoins and dangers.
  • MX: People wanting financial insight.
  • Musk looks for Twitter bid financing. (NYSE: TWTR)
  • Russia is test-firing nuclear missiles.
  • Netflix plunges on ‘woke mind virus.’ (NASDAQ: NFLX)

