Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 21, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- Apifiny spoke with BZ at Bitcoin22.
- Apex & Zogo partner on education.
- Coinbase reveals new NFT market. (NASDAQ: COIN)
- Blockchain.com looking to an IPO.
- Cboe eyeing entry into NFT space. (BATS: CBOE)
- Angela Yee, Acorns started a show.
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- Microsoft invests in startup Udaan. (NASDAQ: MSFT)
- Creative Juice intros a $50M fund.
- UK’s crypto regulators catching up.
- PayU buys Ding, invests in Treinta.
- SIX expanding equity tokenization.
- Green Check Verified ups leaders.
- Themis secures a $9M fundraising.
- Recognise enters savings market.
- Framework Ventures raised $400M.
- Capitolis has hired on new leaders.
- EBRD, Wise Guys are teaming up.
- Citi Ventures funded Blockdaemon. (NYSE: C)
- Equifax and Fiserv have teamed up.
- Limepay unveiled new BNPL tools.
- Qualco UK live with open banking.
- Leatherback securing $10M round.
- Capital Automotive intros RideShift.
- Valantic FSA has invested in Velox.
- MakerDAO steps up multichain roll. (CRYPTO: MKR)
- Opsmatix appoints fintech leaders.
- Envestnet teamed with fintech firm. (NYSE: ENV)
- Primer, hoolah team on BNPL offer.
- QuadFi scores a $100M financing.
- Blend cutting 200 jobs. Wells next.
- SEON secures $94M in a Series B.
- IMF eyes fintech, crypto regulation.
- Brex bought finance manager Pry.
- Flipside Crypto adding $50M raise.
- Gupshup acquiring AskSid AI tech.
- Razorpay, Trustly Network teamed.
- Orion eyes Redtail Technology buy.
- MENA reveals a new fintech report.
- Financepeer secures a new round.
👉 Interesting Reads:
- Kremlin insiders show alarm on war.
- Harsh truth that will change your life.
- Hedge fund bet against Truth Social.
- Algorithmic stablecoins and dangers.
- MX: People wanting financial insight.
- Musk looks for Twitter bid financing. (NYSE: TWTR)
- Russia is test-firing nuclear missiles.
- Netflix plunges on ‘woke mind virus.’ (NASDAQ: NFLX)
