Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 13, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

Step will intro crypto, stock trading.

Bumper hones in on teen investing.

Coinbase is releasing new cryptos. (NASDAQ: COIN)

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

Circle adding $400M in new round.

DTCC develops the first US CBDC.

Celsius stops paying interest in US.

Voyager Innovations added $210M.

Deserve adds a new card platform.

Zevoy adding $16M for EU growth.

Form3, Goldman launch solutions. (NYSE: GS)

StonePay aids SMEs w/ payments.

Plaid looks to a former Booking VP.

Paxos is adding to settlement offer.

Montonio secures Series A funding.

Anthony Zhang unpacked Vinovest.

Bank taps Jack Henry over update.

ZenBusiness will hone fintech bets.

Fintech|X accelerator adds startups.

Stenn is valued at $900M in round.

RociFi has added $2.7M in funding.

Nova Credit expanded into Europe.

Liquidity tapped fintech for fundings.

FIS adding API-enabled BaaS hub. (NYSE: FIS)

Centre expanding with new leaders.

👉 Interesting Reads: