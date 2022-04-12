Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 13, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- Step will intro crypto, stock trading.
- Bumper hones in on teen investing.
- Coinbase is releasing new cryptos. (NASDAQ: COIN)
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- Circle adding $400M in new round.
- DTCC develops the first US CBDC.
- Celsius stops paying interest in US.
- Voyager Innovations added $210M.
- Deserve adds a new card platform.
- Zevoy adding $16M for EU growth.
- Form3, Goldman launch solutions. (NYSE: GS)
- StonePay aids SMEs w/ payments.
- Plaid looks to a former Booking VP.
- Paxos is adding to settlement offer.
- Montonio secures Series A funding.
- Anthony Zhang unpacked Vinovest.
- Bank taps Jack Henry over update.
- ZenBusiness will hone fintech bets.
- Fintech|X accelerator adds startups.
- Stenn is valued at $900M in round.
- RociFi has added $2.7M in funding.
- Nova Credit expanded into Europe.
- Liquidity tapped fintech for fundings.
- FIS adding API-enabled BaaS hub. (NYSE: FIS)
- Centre expanding with new leaders.
👉 Interesting Reads:
