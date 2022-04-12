ñol

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 13, 2022

by Renato Capelj, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 12, 2022 1:45 PM | 1 min read

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • Step will intro crypto, stock trading.
  • Bumper hones in on teen investing.
  • Coinbase is releasing new cryptos. COIN

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • Circle adding $400M in new round.
  • DTCC develops the first US CBDC.
  • Celsius stops paying interest in US.
  • Voyager Innovations added $210M.
  • Deserve adds a new card platform.
  • Zevoy adding $16M for EU growth.
  • Form3, Goldman launch solutions. GS
  • StonePay aids SMEs w/ payments.
  • Plaid looks to a former Booking VP.
  • Paxos is adding to settlement offer.
  • Montonio secures Series A funding.
  • Anthony Zhang unpacked Vinovest.
  • Bank taps Jack Henry over update.
  • ZenBusiness will hone fintech bets.
  • Fintech|X accelerator adds startups.
  • Stenn is valued at $900M in round.
  • RociFi has added $2.7M in funding.
  • Nova Credit expanded into Europe.
  • Liquidity tapped fintech for fundings.
  • FIS adding API-enabled BaaS hub. FIS
  • Centre expanding with new leaders.

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • Putin moving toward Finland, now.
  • Jamie Dimon may split CEO roles. JPM
  • Crypto changing the VC landscape.
  • A Bitcoin 2022 recap and highlight. BTC/USD
  • California bill may threaten doctors.

Posted In: Fintech
