Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 7, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- TradeStation revealing Miami Bull.
- Binance raises, ups value pre-IPO.
- Unifimoney secures $10M in seed.
- 8M Cash App users hurt in breach.
- OctaFX iOS trade app is finally up.
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- GOGO raises $2M in new funding.
- I2c teamed with PingPong fintech.
- Fidel API raises $65M in Series B.
- Liquid MarketPlace secures $10M.
- Subsquid, peaq inked partnership.
- SmartHop raises $30M for fintech.
- Grasshopper, FiVerity teaming up.
- E11EVEN eyeing crypto initiatives.
- Docyt added $11.5M in new funds.
👉 Interesting Reads:
- Fintech competition w/banks grew.
- Musk did not ask to buy Facebook.
- COVID-19’s next big wave worries.
- A how-to regarding procrastination.
- Fed revealing balance sheet detail.
