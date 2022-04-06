 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For April 7, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 06, 2022 7:15pm   Comments
Share:

Fintech Header

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • TradeStation revealing Miami Bull.
  • Binance raises, ups value pre-IPO.
  • Unifimoney secures $10M in seed.
  • 8M Cash App users hurt in breach.
  • OctaFX iOS trade app is finally up.

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • GOGO raises $2M in new funding.
  • I2c teamed with PingPong fintech.
  • Fidel API raises $65M in Series B.
  • Liquid MarketPlace secures $10M.
  • Subsquid, peaq inked partnership.
  • SmartHop raises $30M for fintech.
  • Grasshopper, FiVerity teaming up.
  • E11EVEN eyeing crypto initiatives.
  • Docyt added $11.5M in new funds.

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • Fintech competition w/banks grew.
  • Musk did not ask to buy Facebook.
  • COVID-19’s next big wave worries.
  • how-to regarding procrastination.
  • Fed revealing balance sheet detail.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Fintech