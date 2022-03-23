2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: Mylo, Award Nomination Announced

In November, Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space.

The event will award Benzinga Finalists, those top companies and executives part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index, for their accomplishments in innovating and merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents Mylo as a nominee for Best InsurTech.

Mylo is an insurtech innovator with an embedded insurance platform that integrates into the customer experiences of leading companies to provide guided insurance shopping to small business owners and individuals.

It combine a one-stop insurance shop, proprietary recommendation engines, top-rated carriers, expert advisors, 50+ years of experience and exceptional customer experiences.

Partners embed AI-powered technology that recommends ideal coverage for business, auto, home, life, group benefits, health and more, then quotes the best value from leading carriers. Customers receive highly personalized guidance whether they shop digitally or with an agent.

A customer-obsessed company culture drives everything they do.

For more information, visit https://choose mylo.com/.

Cast your vote for them to win the Benzinga People’s Choice Award HERE.

Start your application for the 2022 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards HERE.