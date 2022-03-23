2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: Moomoo Inc., Award Nomination Announced

In November, Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space.

The event will award Benzinga Finalists, those top companies and executives part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index, for their accomplishments in innovating and merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents Moomoo Inc. as a nominee for Best Investment Research Tech and Best Trading Technology.

Moomoo Inc. was founded in 2012.

Based in California, United States, Moomoo Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Futu Holdings Ltd, which is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitized brokerage and wealth management platform. Moomoo's mission is to provide any level of investors with an intuitive and powerful investing platform by using technology. We keep improving customer's experience and driving industrial innovation backed by independent technological Research & Development capabilities on the whole trading process and our creative internet operating model.

