Top News In Fintech And Beyond For March 23, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi

InvestaX securing Coinbase raise.

AEX will launch crypto in Vietnam.

Acorns users can invest in bitcoin.

TradeStation sponsors NFT Week.

AMarkets launching a trading app.

Saphyre adding a $18M Series A.

Robinhood launching a debit card. (NASDAQ: HOOD)

InvestCloud & Oppenheimer team.

Crypto.com is now a FIFA sponsor.

FTX threw $100M to IB app Dave.

Integral launching SIZE exchange.

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech

Lemonade starts climate coalition.

Marcus-to-JPM pipeline reopening. (NYSE: GS) (NYSE: JPM)

DelphX, LPS Capital partnering up.

Jeeves raises $180M in a Series C.

ChargeAfter raises $44M Series B.

Tomo adding $40M in as Series A.

Grayscale launching alt-ETH fund.

Lucky adds $25M in funding round.

Prime Protocol raised $2.8M seed.

Katie Haun debuts Haun Ventures.

coaXion closes a $2.65M pre-seed.

Capitolis taps $110M in new round.

ClearBank added funds for growth.

Trulioo adds new compliance lead.

Polychain led Upshot’s fundraising.

Helcim secures $16M in a Series A.

Galileo is accelerating its expansion.

Alloy, Prove partnered up on fraud.

Mysten Labs added a new product.

The Tie added $9M Series A round.

Reigo Investments added Series A.

Bond entered healthcare payments.

Nova Credit, SafeRent teaming up.

Venus Protocol adding UST, LUNA.

👉 Interesting Reads

Goldman CEO to DJ Lollapalooza.

Shopify is launching link in bio tool. (NYSE: SHOP)

China 737 dove nearly at 640mph. (NYSE: BA)

Can now make GIFs using Twitter. (NYSE: TWTR)

Stocks seen as an inflation hedge.

Russia may buy out leased planes.

SEC eyeing landmark climate rule.

Spending against bitcoin collateral.

