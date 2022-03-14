Top News In Fintech And Beyond For March 15, 2022

🔦 Spotlight: There’s nothing more valuable than a network.

That’s according to Gav Blaxberg, the CEO at WOLF Financial, one of the premiere Twitter Inc NYSEWTR Spaces hosts in the finance community.

As part of Wolf’s launch of “March Madness,” the finance version of the well-known sports tournament, Blaxberg spoke with Benzinga.

Source: Benzinga

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi

Hisa unlocks Kenyan stock trading.

Binance adding transmitter license.

CQG pushing new trade platforms.

Zodia will launch new crypto offers.

Crypto.com announces a UK team.

Tiger Trade tripling app downloads.

Cboe reshuffles, eyes more growth. (BATS: CBOE)

FTX, Everstake, Ukraine partnered.

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech

Stellar raises for credit-builder app.

White Clay plans to launch AI tech.

Visa finalized $2B deal to buy Tink. (NYSE: V)

CoFi secures $7M seed for fintech.

Gauntlet raises $23.8M in Series B.

KBC is launching an AI fintech firm.

Ocrolus announces ICE integration.

Saveengs, Nordigen partnering up.

Citigroup exec to start fintech fund. (NYSE: C)

Ant has cut stake in tech site 36Kr.

Navi files for $440M public offering.

Berkshire Hills is betting on fintech.

Roostify, ICE Mortgage teamed up. (NYSE: ICE)

Bloomberg, Google team on cloud. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG)

