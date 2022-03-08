Top News In Fintech And Beyond For March 9, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi

IBKR is launching GlobalTrader app.

ViewTrade has added cloud storage.

Moomoo launches Australia service.

24 Exchange completing $7M round.

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech

FinTech Sandbox announces lineup.

½ Kenya’s GDP transacted on app.

Better.com fires another 3K workers.

BAAS fintech Q2 added Helix brand.

WSB intros a Congress tracker fund.

SocialGood app adds $14.2M round.

Fiserv adds former UnionPay Chief.

Bain Capital launches a crypto fund.

Eventus has announced a new CTO.

Long-awaited Biden crypto measure.

RBC rolled out ‘Split w/Friends’ tool.

FINOS, Linux Foundation partner up.

Dollar General is moving into BNPL.

Airtel, Axis partner on fintech service.

Glean AI secures new $10.8M round.

ACI Worldwide add PayPal, Venmo.

Dash taps $32.8M for wallet offering.

Egyptian banks to intro fintech fund.

Cega adds $4.3M at $60M valuation.

Propel raised $50M to keep growing.

BNPL is latest form of shadow debts.

PPRO has purchased Alpha Fintech.

Stax reaches unicorn status on raise.

Stellar taps $7M to fix credit system.

Gridline added $9M raise for growth.

WalletConnect raises $11M in funds.

Finextra, Finastra are partnering up.

NCR aims to advance open banking.

AvidXchange eyes post-IPO growth.

Sovos & Comply Exchange team up.

Kueski now reaches 1M consumers.

Paysend bolsters real-time transfers.

👉 Interesting Reads

McDonald’s closing Russian stores.

Pomp: Insiders gave warning signs.

Could be looking at a liquidity crisis.

Spotify is investigating interruptions.

Airplane owners lose jets to Russia.

US and UK ban Russian oil imports.

📚 Thought-Provoking Statement: Noticed lots of retail wants to nail the bottom perfectly, whereas a pro will tell you that’s hardly possible.

Get the knees of bears, and the shoulders of bulls, and you’ll do great.

Go for the tops and bottoms perfectly, and you’ll probably miss.

Source: @cburniske