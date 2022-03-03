Top News In Fintech And Beyond For March 4, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi

JAG Insurance tapped TradeStation.

BoA is launching new investing offer. (NYSE: BAC)

Shares announces a $40M Series A.

A student develops an investing app.

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech

American Express focuses on Web3. (NYSE: AXP)

Fintech Cafe: A chat with Goalsetter.

Tenderly raises $40M for blockchain.

Rarify adding $10M at $100M value.

Airwallex and Plum have teamed up.

Dialect secures $4.1M in seed round.

Mode appointed former Alipay chief.

PFL, Mercury teamed over NFT tech.

Delio secures $8.3M in new funding.

Mobi724 will buy B2B eMarketplace.

N26 to be IPO ready by end of year.

MX to host Fintech Festival March 8.

reAlpha is adding to rental exposure.

Nested secures $7.5M in seed round.

LeveL ATS, Luminex finally merged.

PTO Exchange adds $5.4M in seed.

Nova Credit hires on new leadership.

Atomic added $40M Series B round.

Digital Asset unveiled Daml 2.0 offer.

InvestX pushes growth in leadership.

Fintech TAM explained w/dating app.

Mercury launching Crypto OTC offer.

Electric Capital secures $1B in funds.

🔦 Spotlight: Retail traders net bought $4.1B this past week, back above the 12M average level. Large-cap ETFs continued to dominate the flow. In particular, the net inflow into S&P 500 and Dow Jones ETFs, leveraged adjusted, ended the week 2.1 and 3.7 standard deviations above 12M average.

Source: The Market Ear



👉 Interesting Reads

VC is trigger happy with crypto firms.

U.S. inflation is set for a hotter 2022.

Pete Davidson to join Bezos in flight.

Let us not normalize economic wars.

Russians move to open China banks.

Car dealers just want loans not cash.

📚 Thought-Provoking Statement: “My meta-narrative is the game of life itself. The game is not money. The game is quality of life and how you live it.”

Source: Raoul Pal

