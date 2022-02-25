2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: Trillium Labs, Most Innovative in Capital Markets Award Nomination

Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking and recognition in the financial technology space, in November.

The event will award Benzinga Listmakers — those top companies and executives who are part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index — for their accomplishments in innovating and merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents Trillium Labs with the MOST INNOVATIVE IN CAPITAL MARKETS award nomination.

Context: Founded in 2014, Trillium Labs is a fintech diversified financial services firm. specializing in trading technology.

Trillium operates two business lines: Trillium Trading, a proprietary intraday trading group, and Trillium Labs, a trading technology development group and the creator of Surveyor, a post-trade analytics and market surveillance tool designed to detect and eliminate market manipulation.

“Our new product offerings launched this year, including a Best Execution and 605/606 Reporting Module, and our growing, diverse, world-class team will continue to ensure the needs of Trillium Labs’ customers are exceeded.” Trillium Director of Product Melissa Watras said.

Trillium Labs has been a pioneer in financial services technology and has helped companies such as Altruist, an all-in-one custodial solution for modern financial advisors, with its Surveyor trade surveillance platform.

Offering: Trillium Labs aggressively moved into cloud computing well ahead of its competitors to capitalize on the scalability and agility that the platform provides while also allowing the organization to shed the support burden of traditional bare-metal hardware.

Innovation Outlook: By analyzing new techniques and trends, the company had the foresight to implement a robust, state-of-the-art technical architecture leveraging cloud computing.

“Our company’s growth will allow us to scale our internal processes and protocols and deliver even more technology that will directly benefit our customers,” Trillium Chief Technology Officer Erik Gordon said. “We are looking to expand beyond the compliance trade surveillance space to ensure our customers have a comprehensive tool kit to accommodate their diverse business needs.”