2022 Fintech Awards Spotlight: GoHenry, Best Financial Literacy Tool Award Nomination

Benzinga, a media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors, will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of virtual dealmaking, networking and recognition in the financial technology space, in November.

The event will award Benzinga Listmakers — those top companies and executives who are part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index — for their accomplishments in innovating and merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga presents GoHenry with the BEST FINANCIAL LITERACY TOOL award nomination.

Context: Founded in 2012, GoHenry is a fintech specializing in offering practical tools for children to learn important financial skills.

The company is a pioneer in the financial literacy for children industry and has helped millions of kids aged 6-18 learn vital skills about money together with the support of their families.

GoHenry offers a variety of tools for children to learn practical skills about money and financial literacy.

Offering: GoHenry provides tools and apps, allowing children to better appreciate the value of money, how to invest and save, how to appreciate the value of hard work, and how to make their money work better.

Getting a part-time job or side hustle as a youngster will “help you understand the value of a dollar and you’ll learn some very important skills that will serve you well for your entire career,” says Dean Brauer, co-founder and president of GoHenry.

Innovation Outlook: GoHenry seeks to make an impact with children by establishing a lifetime of financial literacy. It has recently added a series called Money Missions to its app and website which include interactive quizzes designed to motivate, reward and entertain children while improving their financial literacy.

“It's a really strong complement to our innovative debit card, banking, and payment functionality,” says GoHenry CEO Alex Zivoder of the Money Missions program. “With Money Missions, GoHenry will continue to be the place kids and teens learn the foundational blocks of personal finance and gain real-world money skills necessary for their future."