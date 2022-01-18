You Can Now Trade US Stocks And ETFs On eToro

eToro, a multi-asset investment platform set to go public via a merger with blank-check company FinTech Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ: FTCV), expanded U.S. investment offering to include U.S. stocks and ETFs.

The development comes as part of eToro’s vision to meet empower people to grow their knowledge and wealth; with this access, eToro costumes can look beyond cryptocurrency assets for asset diversification and decreased portfolio volatility.

"For many new investors, crypto investing is a gateway to investing in stocks – and with broader access to financial education and fewer barriers to entry for first-time investors, we expect this trend to continue,” said Lule Demmissie, eToro's US CEO.

Why It Matters: eToro is acting in line with its commitment to make trading accessible to anyone, anywhere, and reduce dependency on traditional financial institutions.

According to data from a recent eToro survey of U.S. consumers, 56% of respondents said that investing in crypto made them more likely to consider investing in stocks in the future.

“As we continue to expand our offering in one of the world's most important financial markets, we look forward to empowering U.S. users to expand their investing journey on the eToro platform and interact with our social community in new ways,” Demmissie added.