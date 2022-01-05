 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fintech Focus For January 6, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 05, 2022 7:27pm   Comments
Share:

Fintech Header

One Big Thing In Fintech: The rate of adoption is best characterized by the s-curve, a mathematical graph that plots growth against time.

At the outset, growth is slow in relation to the time that passes. With time, however, growth accelerates rapidly as the majority adopt the innovation.

According to Clayton Gardner, the co-founder and co-CEO at Titan, an investment firm, crypto innovations are at the steepest part of their adoption curve.

To learn how Titan is positioning users to best capitalize on disruptive innovation in emerging markets like crypto and DeFi, check out the conversation below.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: The new framework for goal setting involves five core steps: (1) Set the Stage, (2) Identify BHAG, (3) Work Backwards, (4) Establish Process Goals, (5) Track & Adjust.

Source: Sahil Bloom

Interesting Reads:

  • Crypto firms to buy TradFi firms.
  • Fintech leading VC investment.
  • Top ways banks need to evolve.

Market Moving Headline: The risk is “that the Fed much more aggressively says, ‘we think real rates of interest are too low,”’ Morgan Stanley strategist Andrew Sheets said in an interview. “They’re going to sound more hawkish and that should bring inflation expectations down. That should bring interest rates up -- both sides of that should raise the real level of interest rate. That’s generally worse the more expensive you are as a stock.”

Source: Bloomberg

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BX + BNPQY)

Investment Firm Offers Diversified Exposure To Crypto Innovations: Bitcoin, Solana, Avalanche And More
David Lee Roth Abruptly Cancels Farewell Las Vegas Residency
Fintech Focus For January 4, 2022
Looking Into The Blackstone Group Inc Class A's Recent Short Interest
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BX
Global Logistics Real Estate Specialist GLP Eyes US IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Fintech Small Cap