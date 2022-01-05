Fintech Focus For January 6, 2022

One Big Thing In Fintech: The rate of adoption is best characterized by the s-curve, a mathematical graph that plots growth against time.

At the outset, growth is slow in relation to the time that passes. With time, however, growth accelerates rapidly as the majority adopt the innovation.

According to Clayton Gardner, the co-founder and co-CEO at Titan, an investment firm, crypto innovations are at the steepest part of their adoption curve.

To learn how Titan is positioning users to best capitalize on disruptive innovation in emerging markets like crypto and DeFi, check out the conversation below.

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Mastercard program added B4B. (NYSE: MA)

Voyager planning new products. (OTC: VYGVF)

SpotOn taps ServiceNow ranks.

MoneyGram invested in Coinme. (NASDAQ: MGI)

TT is investing $6.4M in KRM22.

INX bought Tokensoft subsidiary.

Old Missouri selects Jack Henry. (NASDAQ: JKHY)

OpenSea eyeing $13B valuation.

Robinhood adding new products. (NASDAQ: HOOD)

PollenPay prepares for a launch.

CellPoint secures $25M funding.

Blackstone is integrating Beacon. (NYSE: BX)

KodyPay added Atom executive.

Visa onboarding Solana project. (NYSE: V)

BNP, Deutsche finish integration. (OTC: BNPQY)

P27 is replacing Nordic clearing.

LendingClub reorganizing focus. (NYSE: LC)

Watch Out For This: The new framework for goal setting involves five core steps: (1) Set the Stage, (2) Identify BHAG, (3) Work Backwards, (4) Establish Process Goals, (5) Track & Adjust.

Market Moving Headline: The risk is “that the Fed much more aggressively says, ‘we think real rates of interest are too low,”’ Morgan Stanley strategist Andrew Sheets said in an interview. “They’re going to sound more hawkish and that should bring inflation expectations down. That should bring interest rates up -- both sides of that should raise the real level of interest rate. That’s generally worse the more expensive you are as a stock.”

