Fintech Focus For December 29, 2021

Good morning, this is Renato! Did you know something like $500 billion went into funds focused on environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) issues worldwide through November?

That’s like 50% of Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) market capitalization.

Basically, it’s all these super optimistic investors (bless them) who increasingly trust themselves and their embedded networks to enact change.

In catering to this growing trend of conscious capitalism, Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ: IBKR) launched the IMPACT app which streamlines the sustainable investing process.

Unlike most other sustainable investing apps that do nothing for you, IMPACT lets you set criteria and define categories of investments you want nothing to do with.

You can even get educated on ESG issues, communicate with other users, and review companies’ financial and impact metrics.

“The IMPACT ‘Swap’ function goes a step further than our competitors to allow clients to easily re-align their portfolio positions with what they care about the most, which we’re really proud of,” IBKR’s Edward Soffer said to me in a conversation.

IMPACT, IBKR’s Will Peterffy added, “allows you to educate yourself on subjects you care about, as well as meet people who share values with you and learn from each other.”

One Big Thing In Fintech: Financial-technology companies like Block Inc. (NYSE: SQ), PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL), and Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) were some of the biggest winners of the pandemic economy. In a matter of months, they have transformed into laggards.

Source: WSJ

Watch Out For This: 2022 will be another big year for crypto, with the overarching theme being widespread adoption - including widespread adoption of stablecoins, DAOs, fast chains, L2s, and cross-chain applications.

As crypto is more widely adopted, traditional companies and investors will adapt, ushering in a future where crypto is embedded across a variety of industries and most investors are involved in the crypto market in some way.

Source: Block

Market Moving Headline: We expect interest rates to move modestly higher in 2022 based on near-term inflation expectations above historical trends and improving growth expectations once the impact of COVID-19 variants recede.

Our year-end 2022 forecast for the 10-year Treasury yield is 1.75–2.00%. An aging global demographic that needs income, higher global debt levels, and an ongoing bull market in equities may keep interest rates from going much higher.

Source: Puckett & Sturgill