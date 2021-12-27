Fintech Focus For December 28, 2021

Hi, this is Renato! How do you gain exposure to bitcoin at half the volatility?

Presently, the S&P 500 may give you 30% vol. Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) long-term average is around 95% vol.

Put any significant chunk of your portfolio into something like that and you’ll find yourself checking account balances more often (worried).

In smoothing the volatility of bitcoin investments, the folks at Cboe Vest employ a futures volatility targeting strategy.

In essence, when bitcoin performs well, its realized volatility declines. That’s when allocations to the asset rise.

When bitcoin performs like trash, realized volatility increases. That’s when allocations to the asset are cut.

Cboe Vest’s goal through such methodology is to cut portfolio volatility in half (about 45% or so).

That means you can jack up your allocations and not be as concerned about hijacking your portfolio’s volatility!

If you're interested in learning more about how this product works, and a host of other cool topics like de-leveraging cascades, the naivety of 60/40, S&P 500 protective collars (their risks and how to implement them better)

Anyways, here’s what I’m seeing in terms of fintech news, below. As always, whether or not you like these missives, reply to me with your thoughts!

One Big Thing In Fintech: Cannabis sales are now legal in the majority of U.S. states, with several states expecting to usher in regulated dispensaries in 2022, but the provision of financial services for the industry still occupies a gray area.

North Little Rock, Ark.-based Abaca, [is partnering] with established banks to offer banking services, including accounts and payment systems, to cannabis sellers.

Source: WSJ

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Rocket hones fintech initiatives. (NYSE: RKT)

Meta will hone in on blockchain. (NASDAQ: FB)

Kraken eyes NFT-backed loans.

Luma Financial taps new round.

Binance to add crypto licenses.

Startup nr2 secures new capital.

FactSet buys CUSIP for $1.9B. (NYSE: FDS)

Raison has added new funding.

Watch Out For This: There’s little reason to fear that the rally that catapulted U.S. stocks to successive records this year will end soon, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) strategists. In fact, it may get broader.

Source: Bloomberg

Interesting Reads:

Saudi Arabia is building missiles.

US canceled flights amid storms.

CDC cuts COVID isolation times.

Market Moving Headline: Yes, but the impact on 2022 is likely to be modest. We recently downgraded our economic forecast for 2022Q1-Q3, with most of the change concentrated early in the year, due to lack of support in the Senate for the House-passed Build Back Better (BBB) bill and the near-term spending it includes.

Most importantly, it now looks less likely, in our view, that Congress will extend the expanded child tax credit that it approved in early 2021.

It also looks unlikely that Congress will reverse more than a fraction of the restrictions on state and local tax deductibility that Congress enacted in 2017, extend expanded eligibility for the earned income tax credit, or extend the higher limits for child care deductibility.

Along with the expanded child tax credit these programs accounted for the bulk of the spending in the House-passed BBB for 2022

Source: Goldman Sachs