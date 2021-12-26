Fintech Focus For December 27, 2021

Hi, this is Renato! A lot of Web 3 talk yet many have no idea what it means. Here is a nutshell.

Web 1 brought the ability to read.

Web 2 brought on the ability to read and write.

Web 3 is bringing on the ability to read, write, and own.

According to CoinDesk, “people can become participants and shareholders, not just customers or products.”

What’s an application of Web 3? “Gamers grumble endlessly about the bugs that developers leave in their favorite video game … With Web 3, gamers can invest in the game itself and vote on how things should be run.”

Criticism? Ownership distribution (which is not equal and one of the reasons for the spat between Jack Dorsey and venture capitalists online).

How does this impact you, today? It doesn’t. It will, later; lookout like 5-10 years.

Anyways, here’s what I’m seeing in terms of fintech news, below.

One Big Thing In Fintech: Last month, German fintech Bavest, a platform for investment research, launched as a way to help guide new stock market investors.

The firm’s core product, accessible on the Apple App Store and Google Play, offers free tools to analyze stocks, ETFs and indices across the globe.

In light of the firm’s launch, Benzinga spoke with Bavest co-founder and CEO Ramtin Babaei. Here’s the conversation that transpired.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Bakkt leader plans a departure.

Voyager unpacks year of crypto. (OTC: VYGVF)

Douugh to access NYSE, ASX. (NYSE: ICE)

Nationwide hit by payment glitch. (NYSE: NFS)

Swift eyeing digital asset space.

SETL, SWIFT collab on tokens.

Tink has bought FinTecSystems.

Ampla securing Series A round.

Robinhood halts bank transfers. (NASDAQ: HOOD)

eToro generates $1.2B revenue.

Mizuho is investing in M-Service.

MoonPay boss on NFT initiative.

iCapital Network secures $50M.

WorldQuant led AngelList raise.

Jack Ma’s Ant has added $3.5B.

ABN launches name check API.

PollenPay secures BNPL plans.

Watch Out For This: Funding to quantum tech startups soared to record levels in 2021. Media interest in the space has continued to climb. New milestones and scientific breakthroughs are being announced at a quickening pace.

Source: CB Insights

Interesting Reads:

Dorsey on an unfollowing frenzy. (NYSE: TWTR) (NYSE: SQ)

Virus persists in body for months.

Holiday flight cuts nearing 2,400.

U.S. combats forced China labor.

Manufacturing production at high.

Music NFTs; will they grow large?

Elon versus an engineering critic. (NASDAQ: TSLA)

Market Moving Headline: In theory, the explosion of inflation this year should have driven a big rise in bond yields, and might well have dragged down share prices. Nothing of the kind has happened. Will the market regime finally change in 2022?

Source: Bloomberg