Spech Tech Wreck - Grit Capital Newsletter Recap

This is a shortened version of the Grit Capital Newsletter. To read full version, subscribe here

High-growth tech stocks have been on an absolute tear. At least they WERE until the end of November

The poster child of the explosive growth market bull run is ARK Innovation. After returning a monster 149% in 2020, Cathy Woods got rightfully crowned the Queen of the street. However, the flagship ARKK fund is now down ~25% YTD vs. the NASDAQ up 18%.

In this week’s newsletter:

Setting the Table Tech Bubble, Housing Crisis, Before Corona After Corona Where Are We Now? A Bloody November Top Casualties Where Do We Go From Here? Diamond Hands or Safety Net?

Setting the Table

Over the last 20 years, there have really been 3 major lines in the sand: The dot com bubble, the 2008 housing crisis, and Corona.

The dot-com bubble scared off growth investors, as the crash wiped out market caps of even the revenue-generating companies. Over time, strong companies like Apple, Microsoft and Amazon survived the tech-wreck and investors came running back.

After Corona

The stock-market COVID crash saw one of the quickest market recoveries in modern history. This was aided by stimulus bills and FED spending packages. Since the market turnaround in March 2020, money in speculative growth stocks has flooded the market, as we saw in the dot-com bubble.

A Bloody November

Dozens of the speculative growth and tech stocks that roared throughout the last 18 months saw big dips in November. Stocks like Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFFRM), Asana Inc (NASDAQ: ASAN) and Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) are all more than 20% off of their respective highs after a rough November.

Where Do We Go From Here-

Turbulent markets can cause us to second-guess our trading strategies. But, like always, there are still good investments out there to be made.

The way that I approach these times is that it’s an opportunity to re-up and add new names. A Black Friday of my own.

Wrapping up

Timing the market is a near-impossible task. That’s why my long-time newsletter readers know you have to have a much longer time horizon.