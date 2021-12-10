Meet Valuu.io, The Fintech Helping Investors Fairly Value Publicly-Listed Companies

Understanding the fundamentals of a publicly-listed company can help with making more informed investment decisions.

Still, many fail in conducting any due diligence before they hit the trigger to buy or sell.

That’s according to Martin Migge, the CEO and co-founder at Valuu.io, a stock research and portfolio management fintech helping investors determine the fair value of publicly-listed companies, with ease.

In light of the firm’s recent growth, Benzinga spoke with Migge.

Benzinga: Thanks for taking the time to speak with Benzinga. Care to start with an introduction?

Migge: I founded the company back in 2019 and we’re based in Luxembourg.

We found that many people, today, especially in the millennial generation, are investing more on trends. Very few people actually sit down and read annual statements. That’s exactly the point we want to address.

Can you go more into detail on how the platform works?

There are four main things that we try to address.

First, we help people find companies that match their investment criteria.

Secondly, once they discover a shortlist of companies they’re interested in, we help them go through the financials. If there is anything critical to review, we help them identify those items without going through all the numbers.

We also help people to go through and follow up with their stocks over time and see if what they initially said about the stock holds true after two or three years.

The last pillar is to build on that investment knowledge part.

We’re working on a little blog section where we can help people navigate through all the information to become better investors if they want to manage their own portfolios.

Tell me about some of the things that are top of mind as you’re developing Valuu.

We’ve seen a lot of barriers basically disappearing to enter the stock market.

There are many apps out there that let you easily set up a brokerage account and costs are lower as there’s a lot of commission-free brokers.

So, the market is available to more people. However, many will also quickly realize that they want to build a strategy and methodology.

This is because people are starting to get a little bit nervous since the market was doing so well the past couple of months.

They’re not sure if they’ve built a portfolio that’s going to withstand the next market shake.

What are you most excited about, going forward?

Demand and partnerships with educational institutions.

I discovered there are a lot of organizations that deal with young people starting to invest and I’m surprised by how methodical they are.

Looking back — I’m thirty-five, now — I didn’t have a very strong strategy and I’m quite surprised how some groups of students and educational institutions are tackling this topic.

I find it quite interesting to also work with them.

So many people started investing last year and it’s important to develop that user base.

