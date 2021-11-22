Why Amazon Shares Are Falling

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are trading lower as stocks pull back after gaining earlier in the session. A rise in yields has weighed on growth stocks.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.624% Monday afternoon before dipping to around the 1.600% level. The spike in the 10-year note Monday comes after President Biden renominated Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for a second term.

Amazon is a leading online retailer and one of the highest-grossing e-commerce aggregators by GMV. Retail-related revenue represents approximately 83% of the total revenue, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (12%) and advertising services and cobranded credit cards (6%).

Amazon has a 52-week high of $3,773.08 and a 52-week low of $2,881.00.