 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fintech Focus For November 19, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 18, 2021 7:16pm   Comments
Share:

Fintech Header

One Big Thing In Fintech: The demand for comprehensive self-directed investing and robo-advisory platforms is rising at an increasing pace outside of the U.S.

That’s according to Mudani co-founder Daniel Mullen, who spoke with Benzinga about why his firm’s cross-border investing app is a better way to trade fractional U.S. stocks and ETFs, options and cryptocurrency.

Here’s the conversation that transpired.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: BlockFi Inc. is being scrutinized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its popular product that pays customers high interest rates for lending out their digital tokens, a development that significantly ratchets up the fast-growing crypto firm’s legal woes.

Source: Bloomberg

Interesting Reads:

  • Day in the life of crypto future.
  • A fund bans Citadel poaching.
  • Late for Biden to help drivers?
  • Apple eyeing autonomous car. (NASDAQ: AAPL)

Market Moving Headline: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) economists said they now expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next September, becoming the latest on Wall Street to jettison a forecast for the central bank to stay on hold through 2022. 

Source: Bloomberg

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + JPM)

Cupertino Focuses On Fully Autonomous Vehicle With Apple Car Project: Report
Apple To Say Goodbye To Qualcomm's 5G Modem Chips For iPhones And Switch Fully To In-House Chips By 2023: Report
Global Dividend Payouts Rise In 2021 As Apple, Microsoft, Exxon Mobil And AT&T Lead The Way
Mariah Carey Offers Preview Of Apple TV+ Christmas Special
Watch for Continued Gains in Shares of Broadcom Inc.
9 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Fintech