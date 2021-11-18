Fintech Focus For November 19, 2021

One Big Thing In Fintech: The demand for comprehensive self-directed investing and robo-advisory platforms is rising at an increasing pace outside of the U.S.

That’s according to Mudani co-founder Daniel Mullen, who spoke with Benzinga about why his firm’s cross-border investing app is a better way to trade fractional U.S. stocks and ETFs, options and cryptocurrency.

Here’s the conversation that transpired.

Watch Out For This: BlockFi Inc. is being scrutinized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its popular product that pays customers high interest rates for lending out their digital tokens, a development that significantly ratchets up the fast-growing crypto firm’s legal woes.

Market Moving Headline: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) economists said they now expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next September, becoming the latest on Wall Street to jettison a forecast for the central bank to stay on hold through 2022.

