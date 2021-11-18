Fintech Focus For November 19, 2021
One Big Thing In Fintech: The demand for comprehensive self-directed investing and robo-advisory platforms is rising at an increasing pace outside of the U.S.
That’s according to Mudani co-founder Daniel Mullen, who spoke with Benzinga about why his firm’s cross-border investing app is a better way to trade fractional U.S. stocks and ETFs, options and cryptocurrency.
Here’s the conversation that transpired.
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- Marqeta, Square partnered up. (NASDAQ: MQ)(NYSE: SQ)
- Oddup added Factiva platform.
- Cellulant eyeing more funding.
- Doorvest raises $39M funding.
- DAR announces new reporting.
- Gemini is now valued at $7.1B.
- VC firm Paradigm debuts fund.
- Mastercard closes on Aiia buy. (NYSE: MA)
- TIME, Galaxy partner on meta.
- Paytm tanked on market debut.
- Nomod secures $3.4M funding.
- Oportun plans to acquire Digit.
- Airwallex hits a $5.5B valuation.
- N26 will shutter US operations.
- Aplazo took in $27M for BNPL.
- Party Round added $7M raise.
- GMEX launches trade platform.
- Bitso, Circle working on crypto.
- Roxe, Nium have partnered up.
- PLACE added a $100M round.
Watch Out For This: BlockFi Inc. is being scrutinized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its popular product that pays customers high interest rates for lending out their digital tokens, a development that significantly ratchets up the fast-growing crypto firm’s legal woes.
Market Moving Headline: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) economists said they now expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next September, becoming the latest on Wall Street to jettison a forecast for the central bank to stay on hold through 2022.
