Fintech Focus For November 11, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “Sold puts are, quite literally, a bunch of huge buy limit orders below the market, and then a bunch of liquidity-taking stop-losses further down.”

One Big Thing In Fintech: Referral marketing has its problems. Mainly, centralization, data and privacy mishaps, as well as reconciliation.

Web3, an antidote to the aforementioned, ought to suffice, right? Wrong.

That’s according to Attrace CEO Erwin Werring who helped build a referral network for the Web3 space.

Benzinga chatted with Werring to learn more. Here is the conversation that transpired.

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Solana is integrating The Graph.

Public.com expands crypto offer.

Lemonade moving big into auto. (NYSE: LMND)

Voyager Token added to Coinify. (OTC: VYGVF)

Remitly reports quarterly results.

Finastra, Hexaware partnering.

Density secures a $125M round.

Voyager surpasses 1M accounts. (OTC: VYGVF)

Toka taps Whale Cloud and Ant.

Coinbase earnings fell over Q3. (NASDAQ: COIN)

Twitter forming new crypto team. (NYSE: TWTR)

Afterpay adds in-store partners. (OTC: AFTPY)

Digital Horizon launches a fund.

Zilch approaches US expansion.

Robinhood is hit by data breach. (NASDAQ: HOOD)

Fintso has bought WealthMagic.

MoneyLion reports Q3 earnings. (NYSE: ML)

Marqeta shows jump in revenue. (NASDAQ: MQ)

Watch Out For This: “BUY NOW PAY Later” apps give millions of users the chance to instantly purchase what they want, then pay off the item in installments. But as the services extend from small-ticket items to luxury goods, exercise equipment, and even rent and utilities, consumer protection advocates worry they may lead people into buying more than they can afford.

Interesting Reads:

Vogue Singapore launches NFT.

Biden agenda may curb inflation.

ARK Invest: Tesla going to 3000.

China eyes to change its course.

Market Moving Headline: After U.S. prices climbed by the most in three decades, there’s even worse news ahead for households and policy makers: Inflation likely has further to rise before it peaks.

