Fintech Focus For November 8, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “When you’re starting a company, capital is oxygen.”

Source: Jordan Fried

One Big Thing In Fintech: Immutable Holdings Inc. (NEO: HOLD), a company seeking to democratize blockchain investing, began trading on the Canadian-based NEO Exchange.

In light of this occasion, Benzinga spoke with Immutable’s chairman and CEO Jordan Fried about his efforts to improve access to blockchain equity.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Tern hones fintech-as-a-service.

Botkeeper adds $42M Series C.

Cash App opens to teens 13-17. (NYSE: SQ)

Axie Infinity launches exchange.

AscendEX announces Series B.

IBKR adds IMPACT mobile app. (NASDAQ: IBKR)

BIFROST adds the Biport Wallet.

Ualá plans to buy Mexican bank.

Quartr secures $4.5M in a seed.

Afterparty raised $3M in funding.

Coinbase tries subscription offer. (NASDAQ: COIN)

FTX, Solana, and more partner.

Spend crypto as cash with Slide.

Bakkt plans to intro ETH trading. (NYSE: BKKT)

Meet Trii, the LatAm Robinhood.

TomoCredit eyes the credit poor.

Watch Out For This: New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles have the largest shares of crypto hires this year, followed by the Miami and Chicago metropolitan areas, according to a new ranking based on LinkedIn data.

Source: Bloomberg

Market Moving Headline: “We are now coming into a stronger period seasonally for shares and the combination of improving global growth and earnings, vaccines allowing a more sustained reopening and still low-interest rates augurs well for shares over the next 12 months.”

Source: Diana Mousina