Fintech Focus For November 8, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 07, 2021 7:00pm   Comments
Fintech Header

Quote To Start The Day: “When you’re starting a company, capital is oxygen.”

Source: Jordan Fried

One Big Thing In Fintech: Immutable Holdings Inc. (NEO: HOLD), a company seeking to democratize blockchain investing, began trading on the Canadian-based NEO Exchange.

In light of this occasion, Benzinga spoke with Immutable’s chairman and CEO Jordan Fried about his efforts to improve access to blockchain equity.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

  • Tern hones fintech-as-a-service.
  • Botkeeper adds $42M Series C.
  • Cash App opens to teens 13-17. (NYSE: SQ)
  • Axie Infinity launches exchange.
  • AscendEX announces Series B.
  • IBKR adds IMPACT mobile app. (NASDAQ: IBKR)
  • BIFROST adds the Biport Wallet.
  • Ualá plans to buy Mexican bank.
  • Quartr secures $4.5M in a seed.
  • Afterparty raised $3M in funding.
  • Coinbase tries subscription offer. (NASDAQ: COIN)
  • FTX, Solana, and more partner.
  • Spend crypto as cash with Slide.
  • Bakkt plans to intro ETH trading. (NYSE: BKKT)
  • Meet Trii, the LatAm Robinhood.
  • TomoCredit eyes the credit poor.

Watch Out For This: New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles have the largest shares of crypto hires this year, followed by the Miami and Chicago metropolitan areas, according to a new ranking based on LinkedIn data.

Source: Bloomberg

Interesting Reads:

  • Big tech invades futures trading.
  • Rap festival is probed by police.
  • Starbucks union vote a big deal.
  • Musk to sell $21B in Tesla stock. (NASDAQ: TSLA)

Market Moving Headline: “We are now coming into a stronger period seasonally for shares and the combination of improving global growth and earnings, vaccines allowing a more sustained reopening and still low-interest rates augurs well for shares over the next 12 months.”

Source: Diana Mousina

