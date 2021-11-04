 Skip to main content

Fintech Focus For November 5, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 04, 2021 6:24pm   Comments
Quote To Start The Day: “Whoever is happy will make others happy too.”

Source: Anne Frank

One Big Thing In Fintech: Money20/20’s latest in-person conference was held Oct. 24-27 at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Amidst all the recognition and networking, Benzinga had the opportunity to speak with Harry Temkin, the chief information officer at DriveWealth, a pioneer in fractional investing and embedded financial services.

Here’s the conversation that transpired.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: In light of increased activism around social injustices, businesses are looking to do right by their communities, and make amends.

That is according to Michael D. Campbell, who recently joined nonprofit Wall Street Bound (WSB) to recruit, train and mentor underrepresented talents for careers in finance.

“I’ve had companies that have said: ‘We can’t just keep recruiting at the same places and think we’re going to do something different.’”

Read on to learn more about how WSB is making finance more accessible for young and aspirational talents.

Source: Benzinga

Interesting Reads:

  • Are you ready for vaccine rules?
  • GM has to store chipless trucks. (NYSE: GM)
  • How to long-distance train ride?
  • NYC elects BTC-friendly mayor. (CRYPTO: BTC)

Market Moving Headline: “In 2013, the bond market threw a tantrum at the mere mention of a taper. Real financial conditions had sharply tightened before the Fed could eventually start withdrawing stimulus. This time, real yields are no higher than they were on New Year’s Day. People are still prepared to lend money to the government on the assumption that they will get a return a full percentage point below the inflation rate.”

Source: Bloomberg

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Fintech