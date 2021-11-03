 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fintech Focus For November 4, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 03, 2021 7:27pm   Comments
Share:

Fintech Header

Quote To Start The Day: “The only impossible journey is the one you never begin.”

Source: Tony Robbins

One Big Thing In Fintech: Money20/20’s latest in-person conference was held Oct. 24-27, 2021 at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Amidst all the recognition and networking, Benzinga had the opportunity to speak with Money20/20 president Tracey Davies, as well as chief strategy and growth officer Scarlet Sieber.

Here’s the conversation that transpired.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: China’s central bank Governor Yi Gang says it will continue to crack down on fintech companies’ misuse of data, and unfair practices.

Source: SCMP

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said officials can be patient on raising interest rates -- after announcing a start to reducing their bond purchases -- but won’t flinch from action if warranted by inflation.

Source: Bloomberg

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F + GS)

Ford's Stock Shifts Up A Gear And Continues To Climb, But Where's It Headed?
Why Ford Shares Are Rising
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Looking At Ford Motor's Recent Whale Trades
Elon Musk's Personal Wealth Now Greater Than GM, Ford And These 3 Other Auto Companies Combined
Ford Demoes Heritage F-100 EV Pickup Truck
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Fintech