Fintech Focus For November 4, 2021
Quote To Start The Day: “The only impossible journey is the one you never begin.”
Source: Tony Robbins
One Big Thing In Fintech: Money20/20’s latest in-person conference was held Oct. 24-27, 2021 at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Amidst all the recognition and networking, Benzinga had the opportunity to speak with Money20/20 president Tracey Davies, as well as chief strategy and growth officer Scarlet Sieber.
Here’s the conversation that transpired.
Source: Benzinga
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- Valon adding $43.9M for growth.
- Voyager integrates w/Avalanche. (OTC: VYGVF)
- Klarna launches new super app.
- SMBX added $11.5M for growth.
- WonderFi deployed more nodes.
- Goldman is building token tech. (NYSE: GS)
- FINOS, EDM Council partner up.
- Agora secures $9M for software.
- ICF to launch NFT marketplace.
- Confluence adds an acquisition.
- PadSplit adds $20.5M Series B.
- Sandbox adds $93M in funding.
- FairX’s retail futures growing up.
- DriveWealth, Toss partnered up.
- First Internet buys First Century.
- IG Group launches Trade Ideas. (OTC: IGGHY)
- FTX US hiring ex-CFTC leaders.
- AscendEX announces Series B.
- Payhippo added $3M in a seed.
- HoneyBook adding to valuation.
- Lemonade releases Car offering.
- Tarabut Gateway secures $12M.
Watch Out For This: China’s central bank Governor Yi Gang says it will continue to crack down on fintech companies’ misuse of data, and unfair practices.
Source: SCMP
Interesting Reads:
- Mailchimp acquisition analyzed.
- Tesla eyes synced driver profile. (NASDAQ: TSLA)
- Chinese nuclear arsenal grows.
- Subprime carbon bubble forms.
- Ford showcasing EV motor kits. (NYSE: F)
Market Moving Headline: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said officials can be patient on raising interest rates -- after announcing a start to reducing their bond purchases -- but won’t flinch from action if warranted by inflation.
Source: Bloomberg
